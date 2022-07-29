Analysis: The two people who hope to replace Boris Johnson would rather not talk about Brexit





For Sunak, a committed Brexiteer, he could hardly have said anything else. But Truss, who campaigned for the UK to stay in the EU, has reinvented herself as a Brexit convert no trace of heresy can be allowed. The two are locked in the battle to win over Conservative Party members, who are among the most committed Brexiteers of any in the country.

The inconvenient truth, as confirmed by the head of the Port of Dover, is that Brexit has indeed contributed to the chaos. With the UK now relegated to third-country status outside the EU, what was once a relatively seamless process at the border has been replaced by a heavy processing burden with the potential for major blockages.

“We are in a post-Brexit environment which means transaction times across borders are going to take longer as passports need to be checked, they need to be stamped,” Doug Bannister told LBC radio. Legal experts agree: “Before Brexit, there was no requirement to stamp your passport,” says Catherine Barnard, professor of EU law at Trinity College Cambridge. “It meant that when things were busy in Dover, all you had to do was wave your passport around. Finding a page and physically stamping a passport obviously slows things down and can really save things,” he adds. she. And that’s what happened last week: huge lines of lorries and cars that choked the roads of Kent County and left weary families stuck in their vehicles for hours on end. Yet the reluctance of would-be prime ministers to speak ill of Brexit is unsurprising. It was their Conservative Party under Johnson that finally broke years of Brexit deadlock in 2019, winning a parliamentary majority in a landslide election on the promise to ‘Get Brexit Done’ with a ‘ready deal’. job” that he had personally obtained after years. torturous negotiations with Brussels. But in 2022, things look very different. Brexit is far from done, if the constant disputes over the Irish border and chaos in Dover are something to pass. “While it is true that Brexit is over and the steps we have taken to leave the EU are irreversible, the consequences of Brexit remain,” said Dominic Grieve, a former Tory MP who previously served as attorney general. These consequences extend beyond holidaymakers sitting in traffic and political collapse in Northern Ireland. The Office of Budget Responsibility (OBR), the UK government’s official independent economic forecaster, predicts that long-term productivity will be reduced by 4%, compared to if the UK had remained in the EU. The OBR also projects that trade will be reduced by 15% in the long term and that new trade agreements with non-EU countries “will have no material impact, and any effect will be gradual”. Brexit, the most important political event in modern British history, has been notably absent from the discourse surrounding the race to succeed Johnson. Beyond vague references to exploiting the benefits of Brexit and candidates trying to improve their Eurosceptic credentials, not even the economic impacts are mentioned, despite the current cost of living crisis that Britons are facing. There are undoubtedly things the government can do outside the EU that will bring economic benefits in certain areas. Truss, in particular, raises the prospect of tearing up EU regulations the UK inherited from Brussels to free up cash that could be used to invest in UK infrastructure. “The government could roll back regulations on the management of pension funds and insurance, which would create the possibility of this money being invested in infrastructure projects,” said Vicky Pryce, former co-director of the Government Economic Service of the United Kingdom. United. She adds, however, that “these benefits could well be offset by all the other negative things that could happen in the short to medium term, such as the lack of productivity that hampers growth and the additional costs for businesses and consumers due to the Brexit”. .” Moderate Tories are quietly discouraged that on the one hand Brexit really needs fixing, but on the other no one is brave enough to say so for fear of a backlash from voters, their fellow Conservative MPs and right-wing media. “The base won’t tolerate anyone going after them. Even if they know privately it’s not working as planned,” said one influential Tory MP. “Anyone who dares to suggest this is sub-optimal gets the MacArthurist Brexit treatment. The sad thing is there are ways to fix it, but no one has the confidence to admit it,” adds the deputy. There are ways to limit the impact of Brexit, but most of them involve a closer association with the EU, which is politically toxic for the Tories who are appealing to their own base at the moment. What worries other moderates is that Truss – most likely to win the contest – campaigned against Brexit in 2016. Since then she has been one of the government’s most outspoken eurosceptics and has won support from some of the most ardent Brexiters. As a result, those who fear Brexit’s impact on the UK will worsen believe that, in order to keep his Brexiteer supporters, Truss is highly unlikely to adopt a softer tone. Sunak, on the other hand, could improve relations with Europe due to his longtime credentials as a Brexiteer. However, even his supporters believe that Truss has managed to outflank him to such an extent that even if he wins, he will not dare risk the wrath of the rebelling backbenchers. The opposition Labor Party has noticed the Tories’ Brexit paralysis. Earlier this month, Labor leader Keir Starmer gave a speech in which he promised his government would “make Brexit work”. However, it was clear that the Labor Party would not join any of the institutions of the EU, the single market or the customs union. Of course, leaving the EU was an entirely democratic decision and it is reasonable that whoever the next prime minister is should pledge to keep the UK separate from the bloc. It is however to the detriment of the debate that neither is willing to acknowledge the impact he is having on the country. And for all that it might be effective to avoid the Brexit issue to appeal to their base, the next Prime Minister could find himself off the hook when he faces the general public in the next general election. Especially if food and energy bills continue to soar.

