How a 2013 UK T20 charity tournament could derail Imran Khans re-election bid





A multimillion-dollar campaign finance scam could put Pakistani cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khans’ re-election in jeopardy next year.

A Financial Times report has revealed that Imran Khans Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) received millions of dollars in donations from Pakistani tycoon Arif Naqvi, founder of the Dubai-based Abraaj Group, through a so-called charity cricket tournament and also a minister from Abu Dhabi.

The report describes Naqvi organized a charity cricket tournament where Imran Khan was invited to play.

The tournament organized between 2010 and 2012, in an unofficial setting, with teams with invented names such as the Peshawar Perverts or the Faisalabad Fothermuckers, raised millions of dollars for the PTI.

ECP rules prohibit foreign funding in elections in Pakistan and the so called Wootton Cricket Ltd is registered in the UAE and funds were also sent by a minister from the UAE through Wootton Crickets accounts, which has led to a series of allegations that could harm Imran Khan’s re-election bid ahead of the 2023 polls.

The PTI lost the 2013 elections as Imran Khan lost to Nawaz Sharif but emerged victorious in 2017 winning by an overwhelming margin.

Imran Khan called on the people of Pakistan to end corruption and make monumental changes in the way Pakistan was administered.

However, recent Financial Times findings that shed light on how Imran Khan sourced funds could hurt him.

Khan, ousted in a no-confidence vote earlier this year, continues to allege that a foreign plot was responsible for his ousting.

The tournament and the funding

In the village of Wootton, Oxfordshire, Pakistani tycoon Arif Naqvi invited hundreds of bankers, investors and lawyers between 2010 and 2012 to the Wootton T20 Cup.

The tournament is now part of an investigation by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) which is investigating the tournament for illegally funding the PTI.

The Financial Times report found that a bank account had been opened for Wootton Cricket Ltd, but instead of being a legitimate company, it was found to be a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands and owned by Naqvi.

The transactions that drew suspicion from the Election Commission of Pakistan were transactions made in March 2013 when Wootton Cricket received $1.3 million from Naqvis Abraaj Investment Management Ltd.

Abraaj Investment Management Ltd was the tycoon fund management unit of the group he owned.

On the same day, the full amount was transferred to an account belonging to Imran Khans PTI.

The Financial Times also checked the bank statement and a copy of the Swift transfer details and found that shortly after the transfer of 1.3 million, Wootton Cricket’s bank account received $2 million from Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak al-Nahyan in April 2013.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak al-Nahyan is a member of the royal family of the United Arab Emirates and chairman of the Pakistani bank Alfalah and also a minister in the government of the United Arab Emirates.

Then a week later, $1.2 million of the $2 million was again sent to the Wootton Cricket account, registered in the United Arab Emirates.

The money was sent in two installments to fund Imran Khan’s campaign ahead of the 2013 general election.

According to the Financial Times report, Rafique Lakhani, a senior executive at Abraaj, was the go-to man to ensure money transfers were made in a timely manner.

In May 2013, the $1.2 million was transferred in two installments to businessman Tariq Shafi in Karachi and an entity named Insaf Trust in Lahore.

The news agency discovered that the amount had been transferred to the PTI for the financing of the elections.

The news agency asked Imran Khan about the money. He said he took part in the Wootton T20 Cricket Cup which he said was attended by PTI supporters while suggesting that Shafi should be questioned about the origin of half of the $1.2million payout he had received, although it is established that the money had been given to his party.

The Naqvi tycoon faces multiple charges of fraud, theft and attempted bribery in the United States and could face up to 297 years in prison if convicted.

He was arrested at London Heathrow Airport in April 2019 after returning from Pakistan. His phone was seized and internal investigators found Khan’s phone number in the contact list.

Naqvi is also under investigation for alleged irregularities in a fund to buy and build hospitals in Africa and Asia. The investigation was initiated by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Naqvi also made a written statement to the Election Commission of Pakistan in which he officially stated: I have not collected any funds from any person of non-Pakistani origin, company [public or private] or any other prohibited source.

Imran Khan also says he didn’t know the $1.3m was Abraaj providing $1.3m through Wootton Cricket.

The report revealed that Abraaj had offset the cost to a holding company through which he controlled K-Electric, a Karachi-based energy supplier once owned by Naqvi but sold to Shanghai Electric Power for 1.77 billion dollars in 2016.

Naqvi Sat with the worlds most powerful

During Abraaj’s heyday, Naqvi was a regular at World Economic Forum meetings in Davos.

He rubbed shoulders with Carlos Ghosn, the former president of Nissan accused of financial embezzlement and influential figures such as former US Secretary of State John Kerry.

Ghosn and Naqvi were board members of the Interpol Foundation, which raises funds for the United Nations group.

Naqvi was also a prominent part of the Obama administration which pledged $150 million to an Abraaj fund investing in Middle Eastern companies in hopes of improving economic relations with Islamic nations.

The former tycoon was also active in one of Britain’s Royal Family Prince Charles’ charities, the British Asian Trust and was also a board member of the United Nations Global Compact, which advises the UN Secretary General.

Naqvi, who has previously been praised for not being corrupt and doing things by the rules, also authorized a $20 million payment to Pakistani politicians to gain their support to sell K-Electric to Shanghai Electric Power.

The money was to be sent to Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his older brother Nawaz Sharif who was also invited to a dinner in January 2017 by Naqvi in ​​Davos. The two brothers deny having received any money.

Naqvi could be extradited to the United States and the trial is ongoing and expected to be completed later this year. Wootton Place, where the cricket tournament was held, was sold to a hedge fund manager in 2020 for 12.25 million.

No harm in Imrans’ re-election bid

Despite the allegations, which are also of a complex nature to explain to the ordinary Pakistani man, the troubles caused by the alleged foreign funding are expected to be debated and discussed, but may not harm Imran during the 2023 polls.

People are angry with the Sharif-led government for failing to respond to the economic and energy crises and the PTI still enjoys popular support.

The Financial Times has spoken to experts who believe Imran Khan may be manipulating the report to show that the global media are against his return to power in Pakistan and could paint it as a conspiracy. He also called the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) dishonest and fraudulent.

The ECP has been investigating irregularities in the funding received by the PTI for more than seven years. Akbar S Babar, who helped establish the PTI, filed a complaint in December 2014, which led to the investigation.

Babar believes that there was forbidden funding despite the fact that the leader of the Khan party insists that Pakistanis all over the world have given money and claimed to be unaware of the 2 million dollars which were sent by the minister of the United Arab Emirates.

The $2.12 million total sent to the PTI is a matter of investigation, but PTI supporters likely won’t be fazed by the fact that their leader didn’t champion the very cause he was championing. for a corruption-free Pakistan.

(with contributions from the Financial Times)

