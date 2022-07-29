Connect with us

Politics

Business news live today: latest economic news, market news, economic and financial news

Published

2 hours ago

on

By

 

















Moneycontrol PRO



















In June, the central government posted a budget deficit of Rs 1.48 lakh crore.

Center budget deficit stands at Rs 3.52 lakh crore for April-June, 21% of FY23 target



  • ICMR Rings Monkeypox Vaccine Makers; Government can use blows for high-risk groups

  • Ashok Leyland Q1 Result | Profit at Rs 68 crore, revenue up 145%

  • Halfway through earnings season, more downgrades than upgrades, Jefferies says

  • People | What will happen to Indians who cannot afford air conditioning?

  • Live News | PM Modi to lay foundation stone for NTPC’s green power projects worth over Rs 5,200 crore

  • Inflation reaches a record 8.9% in 19 countries using the euro

  • 5G Spectrum Auction Extends to Day 4; bids worth Rs 1,49,623 crore received so far

  • How Dominos India Plans To Steal Swiggy And Zomatos’ Lunch Money

  • With unfilled faculty positions, central universities are slipping into ad hoc

  • Meta/Alphabet: Lower ad sales will increase pressure on secondary businesses



    Articles republished from the Financial Times

  • Rishi Sunak admits he’s fallen behind in UK PM race

  • Monsoon improves reservoir storage in July, plantings boosted, Barclays report says

  • Renault Kiger 2022 review, first drive – small changes add up OVERDRIVE




  • ICMR Rings Monkeypox Vaccine Makers; Government can use blows for high-risk groups

  • Ashok Leyland Q1 Result | Profit at Rs 68 crore, revenue up 145%

  • Halfway through earnings season, more downgrades than upgrades, Jefferies says

  • People | What will happen to Indians who cannot afford air conditioning?

  • Live News | PM Modi to lay foundation stone for NTPC’s green power projects worth over Rs 5,200 crore

  • Inflation reaches a record 8.9% in 19 countries using the euro

  • 5G Spectrum Auction Extends to Day 4; bids worth Rs 1,49,623 crore received so far

  • How Dominos India Plans To Steal Swiggy And Zomatos’ Lunch Money

  • With unfilled faculty positions, central universities are slipping into ad hoc

  • Meta/Alphabet: Lower ad sales will increase pressure on secondary businesses



    Articles republished from the Financial Times

  • Rishi Sunak admits he has fallen behind in the race for UK PM

  • Monsoon improves reservoir storage in July, plantings boosted, Barclays report says

New trends

This company sells jars to store your baby's farts. There is already a waiting list



Last namePriceTo change% changes
Indiabulls Hsg110.05-4.70-4.1
Nhpc34.150.451.34
Sbi528.35-4.10-0.77
ntpc152.952.601.73

Forum

Forum

YOUR OPINION

Will India be a $5 trillion economy by FY27?

COMMENTS

Thank you for voting