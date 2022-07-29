Don’t ‘play with fire’ on Taiwan, Xi Jinping warns in call with US President Biden

Washington: Chinese leader Xi Jinping warned against playing with fire on Taiwan during a call with US President Joe Biden on July 28, underscoring Beijing’s concerns over a possible visit to the island claimed by the China of US President Nancy Pelosi.

“Those who play with fire will perish,” China’s foreign ministry said quoting Xi to Biden in their fifth call as leaders. “We hope that the United States will be lucid about this.”

Xi said Washington should uphold the “one China principle” and stressed that China firmly opposes Taiwan independence and outside interference.

Biden told Xi that US policy on Taiwan has not changed and that Washington strongly opposes unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, the House said. White.

Following the call, Taiwan thanked Biden for his support and said he would continue to deepen its security partnership with the United States, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement Friday.

The White House said the long-planned call was part of the administration’s efforts to deepen lines of communication with China and “manage our differences responsibly.”

He has been particularly concerned with bringing down the temperature in Taiwan.

A visit by the Speaker of the House would be a dramatic, but not unprecedented, show of US support for the island, and some analysts fear such a move at a time of strained US-Beijing relations. does not trigger a major crisis and even involuntary clashes.

Scott Kennedy, a China analyst at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, said leadership-level contacts were key to preventing that.

“Hopefully they’ve done enough to avoid a collision in the short term, but clearly there needs to be much more frequent and thorough communication,” he said.

A senior US official said Biden and Xi discussed the possibility of holding an initial face-to-face meeting as leaders and asked their teams to consider the matter.

Biden stressed the importance of maintaining lines of communication in Taiwan and the two also discussed areas where there was potential for expanded cooperation, including climate change, health security and counter-narcotics, the manager said.

While focusing on Taiwan, Xi also stressed that the world’s two largest economies must maintain communication on macroeconomic policies, global supply chains and safeguarding global food and energy security, according to the reading. from China.

The senior US official also stressed the importance of macroeconomic coordination.

Beijing has issued growing warnings of the repercussions if Pelosi – a Democrat like Biden – travels to Taiwan. Xi has vowed to bring Taiwan under Beijing’s control, by force if necessary.

China has given few hints about the specific responses it might make if Pelosi makes the trip, which it has yet to confirm.

The US official told reporters that Xi had used similar language before about Taiwan and said the two sides recognized different views that had existed for 40 years. “The conversation between the two about Taiwan has been direct and honest,” the official said, while declining to provide more specific details about Biden’s message to Xi.

The call lasted more than two hours. US officials had said they would have a broad agenda, including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which China has yet to condemn.

Washington follows a “one China policy” that diplomatically recognizes Beijing, not Taipei. But he is obligated by US law to provide democratically-ruled Taiwan with the means to defend itself, and pressure has intensified in Congress for more explicit support.

Some analysts believe Xi has an interest in avoiding escalation as he seeks an unprecedented third term this year. Others say playing on the Taiwan issue could serve Xi as a domestic distraction from China’s slowing economy.

Asked about the call, Taiwan’s representative office in Washington told Reuters it was grateful to Biden “for emphasizing the importance of our common interest in peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait”.

Washington and Beijing are grappling with economic difficulties. China’s $18 trillion economy has been battered by its tough COVID regulations and comprehensive city lockdowns, while the United States battles soaring inflation amid recession fears.

Chinese state media said on Thursday that China would strive for the best possible economic performance this year, abandoning earlier calls that it would strive to hit its 2022 growth target. a high-level Communist Party meeting chaired by Xi.

“Attempts to decouple or break supply chains in defiance of underlying patterns would not help boost the US economy. They would only make the global economy more vulnerable,” Xi said, referring to the US efforts to end dependence on China for strategic goods.

The Biden administration has debated whether to lift some tariffs on Chinese goods to mitigate soaring inflation, but Biden has not discussed potential measures with Xi, the senior US official said.

When Biden last spoke with Xi in March, he warned of “consequences” if Beijing provided material support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and Washington believes that this red line does not has not been crossed since.

However, Taiwan has complained about increased Chinese military maneuvers and just before Thursday’s call, the Taiwanese military said it fired flares to warn of a drone that may be probing an island’s defenses. strategically located and heavily fortified near the Chinese coast.

The last time a Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives visited Taiwan was in 1997. As an equal branch of government, the U.S. executive has little control over congressional travel .

China has become much more powerful militarily and economically since then and the White House says the administration has been in contact with Pelosi’s office to ensure it has “all the context” it needs to take travel decisions.

(Reuters)