Trump again seeks immunity from January 6 civil lawsuits





Former President Trump on Wednesday urged a federal appeals court in Washington to rule that he is ‘protected by absolute presidential immunity’ from civil lawsuits related to his attempts to stay in the White House despite losing the election. of 2020.

Trump relaunches his sweeping claim of immunity on appeal after the request was denied by a district court judge, who declined to dismiss Trump as a defendant in several civil lawsuits seeking to hold him accountable for his efforts surrounding the 6 January 2021, Attack on the Capitol.

In a February ruling, Obama-appointed U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta said Trump could be prosecuted for helping to incite the riot on Capitol Hill last year because his efforts to undermine the victory by President Biden, including his speech at the Stop the Steal rally just before the Capitol breakthrough, could not be considered official acts.

The ruling prompted Trump’s appeal in March to the United States Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit. The panel of judges presiding over the appeal of former presidents has not yet been selected.

In court documents filed late Wednesday, Trump’s attorneys urged the appeals court to find that the lower court judge erred in ruling against Trump’s immunity request.

“President Trump is protected by absolute presidential immunity because his statements were on matters of public interest and therefore well within the framework of the strong absolute immunity granted to all presidents,” reads Trump’s brief. No hyperbole about the violence of January 6, 2021 allows this Court to create an exception to the constitutional separation of powers.

The former president faces multiple civil lawsuits stemming from his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, including lawsuits filed by U.S. Capitol police officers and members of the Democratic House. The lawsuits claim in part that Trump violated the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871, a civil rights law that prohibits conspiracies against the federal government or to disenfranchise people.

Zeldin attack sparks cash bail debate Black voter support plummets for Supreme Court: poll

Mehta, in his 112-page opinion rejecting Trump’s absolute immunity claim, said the former president’s post-election effort was not about official acts, but rather a personal attempt to remain in the White House. .

After all, the president’s actions here are unrelated to his duties to faithfully execute the laws, conduct foreign affairs, command the armed forces or manage the executive branch, Mehta wrote. They are entirely about his efforts to stay in office for a second term. These are unofficial acts, so the separation of powers concerns that justify the president’s broad immunity are not present here.

In his decision, Mehta dismissed the charges against Rudy Giuliani, one of the figures who the plaintiffs said had participated in the plot. He also narrowed the claims against Trump, but upheld the count filed under Ku Klux Klan law.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/3578271-trump-again-tries-to-get-immunity-from-jan-6-civil-suits/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos