Politics
Greek Air Power in the 21st Century
Rafale aircraft prepare to take off during a handover ceremony at Tanagra 82 Air Base north of Athens in January 2021. The Hellenic Air Force now operates in a complex operational environment with a wide range of challenges, explains the writer. [Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]
Recent reports have detailed Turkey’s efforts to acquire new and improved F-16 fighter jets from the United States. After the 2016 coup attempt against Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish Air Force was thrown into deep uncertainty. Shortages of spare parts impacted aircraft availability, while numerous government purges shattered the morale of Air Force combat pilots. This is a crucial development for Greece’s security. For more than 50 years, the Turkish Air Force has spearheaded Ankara in the Aegean Sea. Things are changing now though.
The Hellenic Air Force entered a period of great change and challenge. The purchase of Viper modernization packages for the F-16s, the arrival of the first batch of French Dassault Rafale aircraft and the likely purchase of state-of-the-art F-35 aircraft will significantly boost the air power of the Greece. Barring major developments, the country could at the dawn of the next decade possess the most powerful air force in the region after Israel. With a fleet of 200 men, composed mainly of fourth and fifth generation aircraft, the Hellenic Air Force will be able to ensure air supremacy in potential theaters of operation.
Taking a technological advantage over a competitor should not overshadow the human factor. The establishment of an international aviation training center in Kalamata in the Peloponnese with Israeli know-how would significantly improve training standards. Meanwhile, frequent joint training exercises with American, French and Israeli counterparts provide valuable experience for our pilots and engineers. All this makes it possible to be optimistic about the balance of air power between Greece and Turkey, which is gradually tipping in favor of the former.
The purchase of Viper modernization packages for the F-16s, the arrival of the first batch of French Dassault Rafale aircraft and the likely purchase of state-of-the-art F-35 aircraft will significantly boost the air power of the Greece.
However, there is one often overlooked factor. The Hellenic Air Force is steeped in a culture of victory based on the tradition of heroism and self-sacrifice. In February 1913, pilot Michail Moutousis and his observer Aristidis Moraitinis flew a Maurice Farman seaplane to reconnoitre and bombard the Ottoman fleet in the Dardanelles, the first naval air operation in military history. In November 1940, pilot Marinos Mitralexis managed to shoot down an Italian bomber approaching Thessaloniki by ramming its tail. Greek pilots excelled during the Korean War, conducting risky casualty evacuation missions and delivering supplies to isolated Allied units. In July 1974, Operation Nike (Victory) with Noratlas transport aircraft had all the hallmarks of a suicide mission. From 1974 until today, the Hellenic Air Force and its personnel have fought an endless battle in the skies of the Aegean Sea. No other air force in the world has operated for 48 consecutive years against a relentless rival. Nikos Salmas, Konstantinos Iliakis and many others have fallen in the line of duty defending Greek sovereignty. The state and the public must show their gratitude to those who consistently serve Greek interests.
That said, the concept of air power is neither immutable nor inflexible. NATO’s intervention in Kosovo was perhaps the only war to be won by air. The war in Ukraine shows the limits of air power. Despite the dominance of the Russian Air Force, the Kremlin relies on reinforced ground forces to achieve its objectives. At the same time, the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in many conflicts (such as Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh) has sparked intense debate about the future of conventional aircraft. Many analysts say that the sixth-generation fighters, which will be produced in a decade or two, will rely exclusively on artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. In order to complete its great advance, the Hellenic Air Force will have to complement the purchase of F-35s with the development of a generation of locally produced drones.
In any case, the Hellenic Air Force now operates in a complex operational environment with a wide range of challenges. As multi-domain battle becomes the dominant war combat concept, it must function as a partner to the other two military forces. The military threat hanging over our country requires the highest possible level of interdisciplinarity and interoperability. For this reason, the Air Force must acquire a new holistic understanding that goes beyond the physical dimension of air.
Strengthening the Hellenic Air Force is not a luxury but a necessity. In 1912, the late statesman Eleftherios Venizelos declared the airplane the proper weapon of the weak. The risk-taking nature of the Greeks will make it a glorious weapon of war, so it will provide great service in the future. The wings of Greece cover the Aegean Sea and they begin to cover free Cyprus. The reactions from across the Aegean are more than a sign of irritation. In reality, they indicate the loss of a considerable military advantage once enjoyed by Ankara. From now on, those who do not respect Greece will feel intimidated by her.
Manos Karagiannis is Associate Professor in the Department of Defense Studies at Kings College London. He is also an associate professor at the Department of Balkan, Slavic and Oriental Studies at the University of Macedonia.
Sources
2/ https://www.ekathimerini.com/opinion/1190078/greek-air-power-in-the-21st-century/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Murphy Demands US Addition of Vaccine Due to Increasing Cases of Monkeypox in New Jersey July 29, 2022
- “if something happens to me, they are responsible” July 29, 2022
- New hardware offers faster computation for artificial intelligence, with much less energy | MIT News July 29, 2022
- Commonwealth Games and Olympics could help cricket add the world to its World Cups July 29, 2022
- Suitsupply: Helping men get dressed July 29, 2022