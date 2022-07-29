Greek Air Power in the 21st Century

Rafale aircraft prepare to take off during a handover ceremony at Tanagra 82 Air Base north of Athens in January 2021. The Hellenic Air Force now operates in a complex operational environment with a wide range of challenges, explains the writer. [Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]

Recent reports have detailed Turkey’s efforts to acquire new and improved F-16 fighter jets from the United States. After the 2016 coup attempt against Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish Air Force was thrown into deep uncertainty. Shortages of spare parts impacted aircraft availability, while numerous government purges shattered the morale of Air Force combat pilots. This is a crucial development for Greece’s security. For more than 50 years, the Turkish Air Force has spearheaded Ankara in the Aegean Sea. Things are changing now though.

The Hellenic Air Force entered a period of great change and challenge. The purchase of Viper modernization packages for the F-16s, the arrival of the first batch of French Dassault Rafale aircraft and the likely purchase of state-of-the-art F-35 aircraft will significantly boost the air power of the Greece. Barring major developments, the country could at the dawn of the next decade possess the most powerful air force in the region after Israel. With a fleet of 200 men, composed mainly of fourth and fifth generation aircraft, the Hellenic Air Force will be able to ensure air supremacy in potential theaters of operation.

Taking a technological advantage over a competitor should not overshadow the human factor. The establishment of an international aviation training center in Kalamata in the Peloponnese with Israeli know-how would significantly improve training standards. Meanwhile, frequent joint training exercises with American, French and Israeli counterparts provide valuable experience for our pilots and engineers. All this makes it possible to be optimistic about the balance of air power between Greece and Turkey, which is gradually tipping in favor of the former.

However, there is one often overlooked factor. The Hellenic Air Force is steeped in a culture of victory based on the tradition of heroism and self-sacrifice. In February 1913, pilot Michail Moutousis and his observer Aristidis Moraitinis flew a Maurice Farman seaplane to reconnoitre and bombard the Ottoman fleet in the Dardanelles, the first naval air operation in military history. In November 1940, pilot Marinos Mitralexis managed to shoot down an Italian bomber approaching Thessaloniki by ramming its tail. Greek pilots excelled during the Korean War, conducting risky casualty evacuation missions and delivering supplies to isolated Allied units. In July 1974, Operation Nike (Victory) with Noratlas transport aircraft had all the hallmarks of a suicide mission. From 1974 until today, the Hellenic Air Force and its personnel have fought an endless battle in the skies of the Aegean Sea. No other air force in the world has operated for 48 consecutive years against a relentless rival. Nikos Salmas, Konstantinos Iliakis and many others have fallen in the line of duty defending Greek sovereignty. The state and the public must show their gratitude to those who consistently serve Greek interests.

That said, the concept of air power is neither immutable nor inflexible. NATO’s intervention in Kosovo was perhaps the only war to be won by air. The war in Ukraine shows the limits of air power. Despite the dominance of the Russian Air Force, the Kremlin relies on reinforced ground forces to achieve its objectives. At the same time, the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in many conflicts (such as Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh) has sparked intense debate about the future of conventional aircraft. Many analysts say that the sixth-generation fighters, which will be produced in a decade or two, will rely exclusively on artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. In order to complete its great advance, the Hellenic Air Force will have to complement the purchase of F-35s with the development of a generation of locally produced drones.

In any case, the Hellenic Air Force now operates in a complex operational environment with a wide range of challenges. As multi-domain battle becomes the dominant war combat concept, it must function as a partner to the other two military forces. The military threat hanging over our country requires the highest possible level of interdisciplinarity and interoperability. For this reason, the Air Force must acquire a new holistic understanding that goes beyond the physical dimension of air.

Strengthening the Hellenic Air Force is not a luxury but a necessity. In 1912, the late statesman Eleftherios Venizelos declared the airplane the proper weapon of the weak. The risk-taking nature of the Greeks will make it a glorious weapon of war, so it will provide great service in the future. The wings of Greece cover the Aegean Sea and they begin to cover free Cyprus. The reactions from across the Aegean are more than a sign of irritation. In reality, they indicate the loss of a considerable military advantage once enjoyed by Ankara. From now on, those who do not respect Greece will feel intimidated by her.

Manos Karagiannis is Associate Professor in the Department of Defense Studies at Kings College London. He is also an associate professor at the Department of Balkan, Slavic and Oriental Studies at the University of Macedonia.