Government may call elections if PTI dissolves Punjab and KP assemblies





Amid calls from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for snap polls in the country, Home Minister Rana Sanaullah says the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is in favor of snap elections but remained silent due to coalition partner concerns.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Thursday, he said general elections could go ahead if the Punjab and KP assemblies were dissolved.

Sanaullah demanded that the verdict of the PTI foreign funding case be announced immediately. “The case has been pending for eight years … it is reserved. I do not understand what is the obstacle to the announcement of the verdict”, he questioned.

Attacking former prime minister Imran Khan, the interior minister said he was driving people out of the country. “The national interest has no value for this man. Imran Khan is leading the nation towards a calamity and if the nation does not recognize it, we will all suffer the consequences.”

He alleged that Imran Khan himself had looted 50 billion rupees and was not responding to the allegations against him but continued to hurl abuse at opponents.

He said the PML-N favored early elections from day one, but fell silent due to concerns from coalition partners, adding that the party’s supreme leader and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is still in favor to the holding of elections.

“It was these people [PTI] who agreed to raise electricity and gasoline prices but we saved the country from default,” he added.

The PML-N leader said that Imran Khan himself appointed the chief election commissioner. “If you want to go to the Judicial Commission of Pakistan against the Election Commissioner, go ahead, but if you want an election, dissolve the KP and Punjab assemblies,” he said. but added that what the Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM) decides on the matter remains to be seen.

Sanaullah further stated that the government does not have the power to arrest or detain anyone as it is the “jurisdiction of NAB and FIA”.

He predicted that the new Punjab government would not last even a month as he stood on a difference of only seven votes.

