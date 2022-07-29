Boris Johnson’s former adviser recalls the time she made the Prime Minister pick up dog poo





A former adviser to Prime Minister Boris Johnson has opened up about what it was like to work closely with him and revealed she once made him pick up his dog’s poo. In an article written for the flavours magazines September issue, Cleo Watson made damning comments about Johnson as boss. In the article, she recalls a meeting at Checkers where the Prime Minister and political advisers found themselves walking into a room and finding dog poop left behind by Johnson’s dog. She wrote: We went upstairs to be greeted by a terrible smell and what I took for a small fig under the table. Oh my god, the Prime Minister said looking at me expectantly, Dilyns did a shit. I adopted the exasperated teapot pose. Well, you better pick it up then, I said. And he did. Watson worked in Downing Street as Johnsons deputy chief of staff from 2019 to 2020 and described her time there as a bit like being the PM’s nanny. Register to our new free weekly Indy100 newsletter She described how, at the start of the pandemic before testing was widely available, she was tasked with taking PM’s temperature and responding to his regular tantrums. Other nanny duties included regularly questioning Johnson about whether he had washed his hands, worrying about his hair making him look even more like one of those ’80s troll toys, and scolding him for making inappropriate jokes about Covid, such as referring to it as Kung-flu. Johnson fired Watson about two weeks after Dominic Cummings quit and reportedly compared her to a lamp he couldn’t bear to look at because it reminded him of a separation. She wrote: He [Johnson] says a lot of things, the most succinct being: I can’t look at you anymore because it reminds me of Dom. It’s as if a marriage was over, that we had shared our things and that I had kept an ugly old lamp. But every time I look at this lamp, it reminds me of the person I was with. You are that lamp. Give your opinion on our topical democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help push this article up the indy100 rankings.

