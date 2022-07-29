Karl Rove asks: “What will Donald Trump do with his campaign money?”





Karl Rove, former White House deputy chief of staff in the George W. Bush administration, asks in a Wall Street Journal op-ed what former President Trump will do with the $121 million in cash he raised with its Political Action Committees (PAC) .

Rove points out that Trump has raised over $121 million between his four PACs: Save America, Make America Great Again, Again! Inc., Trump Make America Great Again PAC and Make America Great Again Action.

As of June 30, Save America alone had $103.1 million, he notes, adding that the money raised by Trump could not be used for his own presidential campaign if he ran for office again. the White House in 2024.

One option on the table is to convert that money into a Trump presidential campaign, according to federal election lawyers, Rove writes. If Mr. Trump decides he needs to eclipse midterm reviews and announce this fall rather than wait, the hell must immediately file a new committee for his presidential campaign to pay for his political expenses.

Rove writes that Trump might financially support candidates he has endorsed, but he hasn’t shown much interest in it so far.

Trump, who is limited to $5,000 in donations, has so far donated $365,000 to candidates he has backed.

One way to use that money more is for independent spending on behalf of candidates, but Mr. Trump hasn’t spent a lot of money on that either, Rove writes.

Among the candidates and groups he has backed with the freelance spending is a Georgia group seeking to oust Gov. Brian Kemp (R) which received $2.6 million, he notes.

The Hills Morning Report US economy shrinks, recession fears rise The Memo: No, really What if Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez runs for president?

Rove adds that Trump could also use his money to help candidates who have been harshly reprimanded by their Democratic opponents, such as Ohio Senate candidate JD Vance.

If Mr. Trump doesn’t start deploying those funds to help the candidates he’s backed for Congress, governor and other statewide offices, donors may not continue giving to the causes. former presidents. Candidates endorsed by Trump might begin to wonder just how strong an ally the former president really is beyond lending his name in a primary, Rove writes.

Many of the Republicans in the running are repeating Mr. Trump’s views, especially his discredited claims about the 2020 election. Well, soon see if he backs those who backed him and how they fare if he does. done, he concludes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/3577594-karl-rove-asks-what-will-donald-trump-do-with-his-campaign-cash/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos