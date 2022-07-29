Imran Khan will travel to Lahore today and meet ‘Elahis’





Imran Khan will arrive in Lahore today for a very important visit PTI Chief to meet Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi and Moonis Elahi They will discuss issues regarding Punjab politics

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former Prime Minister Imran Khan will arrive in Lahore today for a very important visit related to the current political situation, BOL News reported.

The sources close to the PTI informed that the head of the PTI will meet with the Chief Minister of Punjab Pervaiz Elahi and Moonis Elahi to discuss a matter related to the government of the province.

During the meeting, consultations will be held regarding the formation of the Punjab Cabinet, while political issues will also be settled.

Imran Khan Khan will also hold meetings with Assembly members in the Prime Minister’s House, during which instructions will be given to Assembly members for the policy action plan.

On the other hand, a joint meeting of parliamentary party Tehreek-e-Insaf and Q-League has been convened, which will be held at 2 p.m. in the government hall of the Punjab Assembly.

Earlier, due to bad weather conditions, the PTI President postponed his visit to Lahore yesterday.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) and the PTI are in power in the province of Punjab which the government plans to overthrow.

PML-Qs Pervaiz Elahi took the place of CM Punjab a few days ago after the Supreme Court verdict declared him victorious against PML-N candidate Hamza Shehbaz.

