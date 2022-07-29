We have changed the idea that a strong government should control everything: PM Modi | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his government has changed the notion that a strong government should control everything and everyone, and stressed that the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 guarantees greater freedom of decision for children. youth. Prime Minister Modi, who was speaking at the 42nd convocation of Anna University in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin, also defended the new education policy, some aspects of which were violently opposed by the DMK-led government. by Stalin. Tamil Nadu is developing its own national education policy. Prime Minister Modi said that in the era of technological disruption, there are three important factors in favor of graduates; the third factor being that its strong government does not interfere and gives the freedom offered by the NEP 2020. Previously, there was a notion that a strong government means that it should control everything and everyone. But we have changed that, said Prime Minister Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Chennai. A strong government does not control everything or everyone. It controls the system’s impulse to interfere. A strong government is not restrictive but responsive. A strong government does not work in all areas. It limits itself and makes room for people’s talents. The capacity of a strong government lies in its humility to accept that it cannot know everything or do everything. That’s why you see reforms in all areas that make more room for people and their freedom. The new national education policy ensures greater freedom for young people to make decisions according to changing situations. The DMK government refused to adopt the trilingual formula under the NEP and decided to continue the state bilingual policy in English and Tamil which has been in place since the 1960s. Stalin spoke of the vision of state education under the Dravidian model of governments in Tamil Nadu. Education is the only wealth that no one can steal or take away from you. We therefore believe that there should be no hindrance to education, the Chief Minister said. Thus, the Dravidian model of our governments is to advance education. The Dravidian ideology of social justice is based on education for all. Stalin added that everyone should study up to higher education and research education and listed the social welfare programs provided by his state government to increase enrollment in schools and colleges. We are bringing an education revolution. We don’t want to limit students only to earning degrees, but we also contribute to job opportunities, life skills and the growth of society, Stalin said. He recalled that tertiary institutions in Tamil Nadus have achieved one of the highest rankings from NIRF and industry growth. The Chief Minister told the graduates they could proudly tell their children that they had graduated from the Prime Minister. Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi explained how DMK Patriarch and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi abolished entrance tests to engineering colleges in favor of rural students. Although Ponmudi did not mention the National Education Entrance Test (NEET), it indicates that he championed the government of Tamil Nadu by passing a legislature to abolish NEET. A bill to this effect is pending with the President’s office. Previously, only 25,000 rural students attended engineering colleges, but this number rose to 77,000 rural students in engineering colleges after Kalaignar (Karunanidhi) abolished the entrance exam, he said. declared, without any direct reference to the medical entrance exam which his government opposes.

