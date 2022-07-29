Ankara sets preconditions: wants Yerevan to reach a peace deal with Baku; Zangezur Open Corridor





YEREVAN (Azatutyun.am/PanArmenian.net) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut avusoglu on Thursday (July 21st) made the normalization of Turkish-Armenian relations conditional on Armenia’s negotiation of a peace agreement with Azerbaijan and the opening of a land corridor to Nakhitchevan. avusoglu complained that Yerevan has taken no concrete steps in this direction after four rounds of Turkish-Armenian normalization talks held this year. We do not yet see clear steps from Armenia on the Zangezur [corridor] and other projects or the peace treaty, he told Turkish state television. Armenian leaders led by Prime Minister Pashinyan should take positive steps for peace. Words alone are not enough. Whether Armenia likes it or not, that is the reality, he said, pointing to the Turkish-Azerbaijani alliance. We are one nation and two states. Therefore, if there is to be peace in the region, everyone must take action, including Georgia and the countries of Central Asia. We expect concrete steps from Armenia on this issue, be it Zangezour, the Comprehensive Peace Treaty or steps in our favor. avusoglu has made it clear several times before that Ankara coordinates the ongoing Turkish-Armenian dialogue with Baku. In February, he stressed the importance of the Armenian-Azerbaijani peace treaty which, according to Baku, must commit Yerevan to recognizing Azerbaijani sovereignty over Nagorno-Karabakh. The Armenian government has declared, on the other hand, that it wants an unconditional normalization of relations with Turkey. Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan complained in May that Ankara is synchronizing the normalization process with Armenian-Azerbaijani peace talks.

