Biden mounts insults on Donald Trump





President Biden has proactively put himself in Donald Trump’s face in recent days.

Biden taunted his predecessor with slights, calling him a defeated former president of the United States.

He called him by his name, calling him a liar and saying he lacked courage.

Biden even ripped Trump’s patriotism and loyalty to the country, pointing out his actions on Jan. 6, 2021: You can’t be pro-insurgency and pro-cop. You can’t be pro-insurgency and pro-democracy. You can’t be pro-insurgency and pro-American, Biden said in a virtual speech Monday at the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives conference.

A day later, Biden took to Twitter, in a rare move, to rip Trump again: Call me old-fashioned, but I don’t think inciting a mob to attack a police officer is respect for the law.

Earlier this month Biden said he couldn’t predict if Trump would be the Republican nominee in 2024, he said he wouldn’t be disappointed if he had to face Trump again in 2024.

After ending his COVID-19 isolation, Biden appeared to take another shot at Trump, noting that the former president, who contracted COVID before vaccines became available, had to be airlifted to Walter Hospital. Reed.

Trump’s insults are becoming more common, and it’s no coincidence.

As the midterm elections approach, Biden is expected to sharpen the contrast between Democrats and Republicans and is expected to use Trump as his foil at times.

The Jan. 6 committee hearing offered Biden the perfect backdrop for the wave of new attacks, providing evidence of Trump’s alleged involvement in the Capitol insurrection and his drive to void the election. 2020 presidential.

And that coincides with Democratic campaign hopes that voters will come forward and vote against the GOP because of Trump.

Why not compare and contrast who really is the face of the Republican Party? said Democratic strategist Rodell Mollineau. Donald Trump is the face of the opposition and it’s a good idea to remind Americans who he is.

Such strategies have not been entirely effective for Democrats. Republican Glenn Youngkin won the Virginia gubernatorial race last year as Democrats sought to tie him to Trump.

But it’s still a solid strategy, say Democrats, given that deals with Republicans are largely over.

He’s gotten all he can from Senate Republicans so far and Trump is making noise to announce soon, so now is the perfect time to drop the gloves and get back in the face, said Democratic strategist Eddie Value. And then it’s also perfectly timed on top of that with the January 6 hearing highlighting Trump’s insurrection to establish the direct contact between his danger and demagoguery and Bidens’ rapidly growing day-by-day accomplishments. .

Although Biden received some bad news on Thursday in the form of a report from the Commerce Department showing the economy contracted in the second quarter, it hasn’t been a bad week for the president.

Sen. Joe Manchin (DW.Va.) reached an agreement with Sen. Charles Schumer (DN.Y.) on what would be the most massive climate change bill in congressional history. If it passes, it would be an important victory at a time when Biden needed it.

Separately, Congress has approved a bill to help US semiconductor production, and Biden hopes the Senate can still pass a bill codifying same-sex marriage.

Bidens’ national polling average has held steady around 38%, and polls show most Democrats don’t want Biden seeking re-election in 2024.

Trump, who could launch a new presidential bid at any time, has often launched attacks on Biden. He criticized the president on everything from his mental acumen to his handling of the economy.

Biden, on the other hand, avoided insults from Trump for much of his presidency, unwilling to pay attention to his predecessor.

Insults, when they came, were mostly made in veiled asides.

Finally, infrastructure week, Biden joked in November, referring to an ongoing joke under the Trump administration about the inability to pass legislation at that time.

But in recent days, it was Biden who struck first.

He needs to drop the badass act, Fox News host Jesse Watters said on The Five on Wednesday.

Biden has positioned himself as the best person capable of defeating Trump in 2024, a comment he has made both publicly and privately to aides and allies.

He truly believes he’s the only one who can win, an ally said. And I believe he is 100% right.

The ally acknowledged that one of Bidens’ weaknesses against someone like Trump is the idea that he doesn’t have the stamina to take on the former president or other Republicans, including the governor of Florida Ron DeSantis.

California man sentenced to 6 months house arrest for threatening Gaetz Biden administration to summon outside lawyers over abortion rights

Democrats also want to elect someone they see as a fighter who isn’t afraid to tear the candidate to shreds. So having Biden there to take on Trump without being drawn into the fight is a good thing, the ally said. Why shouldn’t he be the one to throw the first punches? Why wait for the aggressor?

At the same time, Democrats say Trump’s grip on the base is no longer what it used to be.

The Republican Party remains Trump’s party, but that’s bad for his brand among swing voters and in the general election, said Ben LaBolt, the Democratic strategist who served as former President Barack Obama’s spokesman. There is only one candidate who has proven capable of taking on Donald Trump and winning the last Joe Biden election and a head-to-head between the two continues to elevate Biden and the Democratic Party.

