Politics
Judge Alito mocks Prince Harry and Boris Johnson for opposing Roe reversal
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito has mocked figures around the world, including Prince Harry and outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, for speaking out against the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
In what appeared to be his first public comments since the ruling was handed down last month, Alito dismissed criticism from the British couple, as well as French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
He delivered the keynote address at a conference on religious freedom in Rome last week which was hosted by the Notre Dame Law School. The speech was not posted online until Thursday by the school.
Alito, who authored the argument overturning the landmark decision that enshrines the right to abortion in the United States, condemned the global figures for weighing on “American law”.
I had the honor of writing, I think, the only Supreme Court decision in the history of this institution that was lambasted by a whole host of foreign leaders who felt perfectly fine commenting on American law, Alito said, prompting laughter from the crowd. .
One of them was former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, but he paid the price, he joked, appearing to refer to Johnson’s decision to step down as Prime Minister amid scandals nationwide and widespread criticism of his leadership within his own Conservative Party.
But what really hurt me, what really hurt me, was when the Duke of Sussex addressed the United Nations and appeared to compare the decision, whose name cannot be pronounced, with the Russian attack on Ukraine, Alito said, referring to Harry.
Harry described 2022 as a “painful year in a painful decade”, during the July 18 speech.
He said the world was “witnessing a global attack on democracy and freedom”, citing “the horrific war in Ukraine against the rollback of constitutional rights here in the United States”, among other world events as a warning. examples.
Johnson, meanwhile, had criticized the decision as a “huge step backwards”. A spokesperson for Johnson’s office had nothing to add to his remarks.
Harry and Johnson were far from alone, with Macrontweeting that abortion was a fundamental right for all women that must be protected,” while Trudeau called the decision horrific, saying: “No government, politician or man should tell a woman what she can and cannot do with her body.
Others, including global women’s health groups, also joined in the criticism.
During his speech in Rome last week, Alito said that “despite this temptation, I will not talk about the cases of other countries”.
“All I’m going to say is that at the end of the day, if we’re going to win the battle to protect religious freedom in an increasingly secular society, we’re going to need more than positive law,” he said. he declared.
Alito also praised the United States’ efforts to protect religious freedom around the world, saying, “Religious freedom is an international issue, but I think we Americans can be especially proud of our country’s contribution to the world. development of a global consensus, at least at the level of international agreements in support of this fundamental right.
“Religious freedom is under attack in many places because it is dangerous for those who want to hold complete power,” he said, adding, “It probably also stems from something dark and deep in the Human DNA, a tendency to distrust and dislike people who are not like us.”
Earlier this month, President Joe Biden signed an executive order to protect access to abortion as part of his administration’s response to the Supreme Court ruling.
Biden said the Supreme Court’s decision was totally wrong and extreme.
It was not a constitutionally motivated decision, he said. The court made it clear that it would not protect women’s rights.
