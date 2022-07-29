UK Newspaper Uncovers Foreign Funding of PTIs Through Offshore Company Arif Naqvis





The combo shows PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Abraaj founder Arif Naqvi.

LONDON: The Financial Times (FT) has revealed in an investigation that Abraaj founder Arif Naqvis, a Cayman Islands-incorporated company, Wootton Cricket Ltd, was used to fund Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after receiving funds from businesses and individuals, including at least 2 minutes in April 2013 from an influential Arab personality.

The FT said in its report: Pakistan bans foreign nationals and companies from funding political parties, but Abraaj’s emails and internal documents seen by the Financial Times, including a bank statement covering the period from February 28 to May 30, 2013 for a Wootton Cricket account in the United Arab Emirates, show that companies and foreign nationals as well as Pakistani citizens sent millions of dollars to Wootton Cricket before the money was transferred from the account in Pakistan to the PTI.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has been investigating the funding of the PTI for more than seven years. In January, the ECP Oversight Committee released a damning report in which it said the PTI received funds from foreign nationals and companies and accused it of under-reporting funds and concealing dozens of accounts. banking. Wootton Cricket was named in the report, but Naqvi was not identified as its owner.

The FT claimed in its report by journalist Simon Clark that the PTI foreign funding case had been ongoing for several years and that the Pakistani authorities knew that Arif Naqvi had funded the PTI, but the ultimate source of the money was disclosed for the first time.

Report says: Wootton Crickets’ bank statement shows it received $1.3 million on March 14, 2013 from Abraaj Investment Management Ltd, the fund management unit of private equity firm Naqvis, increasing the previous account balance of $5,431. Later the same day, $1.3 million was transferred directly from the account to a PTI bank account in Pakistan. Abraaj charged the cost to a holding company through which he controlled K-Electric, the electricity provider for Karachi, Pakistan’s largest city. A further $2 million was paid into the Wootton Cricket account in April 2013 by a prominent figure in the United Arab Emirates, according to the bank statement and a copy of the Swift transfer details.

Naqvi then exchanged emails with a colleague about transferring another $1.2 million to PTI. Six days after the $2 million arrived in Wootton Cricket’s bank account, Naqvi transferred $1.2 million of it to Pakistan in two instalments. Rafique Lakhani, Abraaj’s senior manager responsible for cash flow, wrote in an email to Naqvi that the transfers were for PTI, the FT report revealed.

He said the PTI had received foreign funding before the 2013 general election, when Imran Khan needed funding the most.

It was a critical time for Khan to raise funds ahead of elections scheduled for May 2013, and Naqvi worked closely with other Pakistani businessmen to raise funds for his campaign. The biggest inflow to Wootton Crickets’ bank account in the months leading up to the election was the $2 million figure from the United Arab Emirates.

Screenshot of Imran Khan in 2012 bowling in the Wootton T20 Cricket Cup event at Arif Naqvis home in Oxfordshire. Courtesy of the Financial Times

After Lakhani, Abraaj’s cash flow executive, told Naqvi in ​​an email that the money from the UAE sheikhs had arrived, Naqvi replied that he should send 1.2 million at PTI.

According to the FT, in another email to Lakhani after the Sheikhs’ money entered the Wootton Cricket account, Naqvi wrote: don’t tell anyone where the funds came from i.e. who contributes.

Of course sir, Lakhani replied.

He wrote that he would transfer $1.2 million from Wootton Cricket to the PTI account in Pakistan. Then, after considering sending the funds to PTI through the Naqvis personal account, Lakhani offered to send the money in two installments to a personal account for businessman Tariq Shafi in Karachi and an account for a entity called Insaf Trust in Lahore.

Although ownership of the Insaf Trust is unclear, the emails indicate the final destination was the PTI, the FT said.

Don’t do this rafiq, Naqvi wrote in another email.

On May 6, 2013, Wootton Cricket transferred a total of $1.2 million to Shafi and the Insaf Trust. Lakhani wrote in an email to Naqvi that the transfers were for the PTI, the FT said in its investigation report.

Imran Khan confirms having received funding

In response to the question sent by the British publication, PTI President Imran Khan said in written responses that he visited Arif Naqvis Wooton Place for a fundraising event attended by many supporters of the PTI.

Imran Khan has confirmed that Tariq Shafi has donated to PTI.

It is up to Tariq Shafi to answer where he received this money from. Khan told the FT. Shafi did not respond to requests for comment.

The PTI chairman told the FT that neither he nor his party were aware that Abraaj provided $1.3million through Wootton Cricket. He also said he was unaware that the PTI was receiving funds from the UAE personality.

Arif Naqvi also made a statement which was filed with the Election Commission, which has not been denied by anyone, that the money came from donations at a cricket match and that the money he collected had been sent through his company Wootton Cricket, Imran Khan wrote.

He told the newspaper that he was awaiting the verdict of the electoral commissions’ investigation. It will not be appropriate to prejudge the PTI, the former prime minister said.

Arif Naqvis’ response to the ECP

The FT said Arif Naqvi told the ECP that he had not raised any funds from anyone of non-Pakistani origin, the company [public or private] or any other prohibited source, but Wootton Cricket’s bank statement contradicts his claim and shows that Naqvi transferred three installments directly to PTI in 2013, totaling $2.12 million.

The biggest was Abraaj’s $1.3 million which, according to company documents, was transferred to Wootton Cricket but billed to his holding company for K-Electric.

Akbar S Babar, who helped set up the PTI, told the FT that banned funding had taken place.

Pressure

The FT wrote that Arif Naqvi Naqvi pressured the governments of Nawaz Sharif in 2016 and Imran Khan to back the sale of Karachi Electric (KE).

He said: In 2016, he authorized a $20 million payment to Pakistani politicians to gain their support, according to US prosecutors who later charged him with fraud, theft and attempted bribery. The payment was reportedly intended for Nawaz Sharif and his brother Shehbaz, who replaced Khan as prime minister in April. The brothers denied any knowledge of the affair. In January 2017, Naqvi hosted a dinner for Nawaz Sharif in Davos. After Khan became Prime Minister, Naqvi met him. During his tenure, Khan criticized officials for delaying the sale of K-Electric, but the deal has still not been completed. Abraaj collapsed in 2018 after investors including the Gates Foundation began investigating whether the company was misusing money from a fund to buy and build hospitals in Africa and Asia. .

In 2019, US prosecutors indicted Naqvi and five of his former colleagues. Two former Abraaj executives have since pleaded guilty. Naqvi denies the charges. Naqvi was arrested at London Heathrow Airport in April 2019 after returning from Pakistan and faces up to 291 years in prison if convicted on the US charges.

Khan’s phone number was on a contact list he gave to police, a fact mentioned by lawyers representing the US government during Naqvis’ extradition trial in London, the FT said.

Arif Naqvi sold his Wooton Place mansion in 2020 for 12.25mn. He did not respond to questions from the FT.

