Why is Donald Trump threatening to sue CNN and other outlets?





In a statement released Wednesday, former President Donald Trump announced his intention to file a lawsuit against CNN, claiming the network repeatedly defamed him. His legal team says the defamation began shortly before his successful 2016 presidential campaign.

In a 282-page letter from Team Trump to CNN executives, the former president demanded that the network retract or correct various stories and on-air statements. Of the many examples cited in the letter, many relate to Trump’s belief that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him. There is no evidence to support Trump’s claims.

I have informed CNN of my intention to take legal action for their repeated defamatory statements against me, the former president wrote in a statement.

I will also take action against other media that have defamed me and defrauded the public regarding the overwhelming evidence of fraud throughout the 2020 election. I will never stop fighting for the truth and for the future of our country!

Why is Trump suing CNN?

The lengthy letter outlines Trump’s legal position and the arguments his team may make in the future. To be clear, at this point, no legal action has been taken against CNN.

The letter to CNN reads: Disregarding President Trump’s sincere belief in his statements, CNN has published numerous articles calling him a liar and purveyor of the big lie.

Since leaving office in January 2021, Trump has stuck to his claims that the election result was the result of a grand scheme of voter fraud. He claimed the election was rigged and held countless Stop the Steal events to gain additional support.

According to The Hill, many of the specific articles cited in the letter are opinion or analytical pieces in the aftermath of the 2020 election. Many of them draw parallels between Trump’s rhetoric and the explosion of little violence. soon after, on January 6, 2021.

New: Trump says the hell is suing CNN over its coverage of stolen election lies, demanding in a letter that the publication recant + delete articles describing his claims as the Big Lie and immediately cease and desist from continuing to use Big Lie and lie to describe them pic.twitter.com/5HXVJBHUQU

— Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) July 27, 2022

But despite all the bold claims made in the 282-page letter, it seems unlikely that Trump will follow through on his threats of legal action. His allegations of electoral fraud have, for the most part, already been pleaded in the dozens of calls launched by his team with the aim of preventing the ratification of the results of the elections. In nearly all of these trials, his teams’ cases were immediately thrown out and they provided no evidence of widespread fraud.

In fact, Trump has a habit of threatening legal action against opponents, but failing to follow through. He threatened to sue The New York Times for its negative coverage of him and Speaker Nancy Pelosi for comments made during his first impeachment trial, but did not actually take legal action.

