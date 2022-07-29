Take home cash Rp. 185 T

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) paid a series of working visits to three countries in the East Asian region. The three countries are China, Japan and South Korea.

Jokowi’s working visit to China, Japan and South Korea aims to strengthen cooperation in the economic field, including trade and investment. This is being done amid an increasingly uncertain global situation.

During his visit to the three countries, Jokowi met renowned investors from Japan and South Korea. Jokowi has managed to secure an investment deal with a total estimated value of over Rs 185 trillion.

Here is the full story:

1. Meeting with Xi Jinping

Jokowi met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Tuesday (7/26/2022). During the meeting, Jokowi brought the mission of strengthening economic cooperation in the areas of trade and investment.

However, during the Indonesia-China meeting, it was not specified how much the total value of the investment and trade had been agreed upon. However, China has signaled its commitment to increase imports by 1 million tonnes of crude palm oil from Indonesia.

Pictured: President Jokowi held a bilateral meeting with President of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) Xi Jinping at Villa 14, Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, Beijing on Tuesday afternoon, July 26, 2022. President Jokowi was greeted by President Xi and the two immediately took a group photo. After that, the two country leaders headed to the meeting room together. (Doc: Press Office of the Presidential Secretariat) Pictured: President Jokowi held a bilateral meeting with President of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) Xi Jinping at Villa 14, Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, Beijing on Tuesday afternoon, July 26, 2022. President Jokowi was greeted by President Xi and the two immediately took a group photo. After that, the two country leaders headed to the meeting room together. (Doc: Press Office of the Presidential Secretariat)

In addition, China will also prioritize imports of agricultural products from Indonesia. The leaders also agreed to develop a green industrial zone being built in North Kalimantan.

2. Jokowi brings back IDR 85 trillion from Japan

Jokowi met Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday (7/27/2022). The two countries have agreed to strengthen cooperation in the areas of trade and investment, one of which is the renewal of the Indonesia-Japan Economic Partnership (IJEPA).

In particular, Jokowi asked Japan to provide support to reduce tariffs on several Indonesian products and raw materials, including tuna, bananas and pineapples. In addition, he also requested market access for mango products.

Pictured: President Joko Widodo met with a number of Japanese business CEOs at the Imperial Hotel, Tokyo, Japan on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Doc: Presidential Secretariat Press Office) Pictured: President Joko Widodo met with a number of Japanese business CEOs at the Imperial Hotel, Tokyo, Japan on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Doc: Presidential Secretariat Press Office)

In the land of Sakura, Jokowi also had a meeting with officials of large companies. For example, Toyota Motor Group Corp., Sojitz Corp., Mitsubishi Group Corp., Denso Corp., Sharp Corp., Inpex Corp., to Kansai Electronic Power.

“I really appreciate the quality of Japanese investments. However, I also hope that Japanese investors will consider his competitiveness. So he can compete with other investors in Indonesia,” Jokowi said on Wednesday (7/27). /2022).

“In short, good quality, competitive prices, that’s what we expect and I think Indonesia is still one of the best places to invest,” he continued.

On this occasion, Jokowi apparently pocketed an investment commitment of US$5.7 billion or the equivalent of 85 trillion rupees from a Japanese company. From Toyoya, Sojitz, Mitsubishi, Denso, Inpex and Sharp.

3. Obtain 100 T IDR investment commitment from South Korea

On Thursday (7/28/2022), Jokowi held a meeting with President Yoon Suk Yeol. The two country leaders witnessed the cooperation between the Ministry of Investment/BKPM and the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Energy of the Republic of Korea to increase sustainable green investments.

Photo: At the beginning of his visit to South Korea, President Joko Widodo attended a meeting with CEOs of South Korean companies at Lotte Hotel, Seoul on Thursday morning July 28, 2022. During the meeting, the CEOs reacted to the investment climate in Indonesia. which was considered very auspicious. (Doc: Press Office of the Presidential Secretariat) Photo: At the beginning of his visit to South Korea, President Joko Widodo attended a meeting with CEOs of South Korean companies at Lotte Hotel, Seoul on Thursday morning July 28, 2022. During the meeting, the CEOs reacted to the investment climate in Indonesia. which was considered very auspicious. (Doc: Press Office of the Presidential Secretariat)

Secondly, the Amending Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing of the Republic of Indonesia and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport of the Republic of Korea regarding technical cooperation in the transfer and the development of the State Capital (IKN).

Third, the Memorandum of Understanding between the Coordinating Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Investment of the Republic of Indonesia and the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries of the Republic of Korea regarding maritime cooperation.

Pictured: President Joko Widodo holds a meeting with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol at the presidential office in Yongsan, Seoul on Thursday afternoon, July 28, 2022. President Jokowi arrives and is greeted directly by President Yoon. (Doc: Press Office of the Presidential Secretariat) Pictured: President Joko Widodo holds a meeting with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol at the presidential office in Yongsan, Seoul on Thursday afternoon, July 28, 2022. President Jokowi arrives and is greeted directly by President Yoon. (Doc: Press Office of the Presidential Secretariat)

Before meeting South Korea’s president, Jokowi also had a meeting with the country’s number one CEO. On this occasion, Jokowi managed to attract investment commitments from 10 major investors amounting to $6.72 billion or the equivalent of Rp 100.6 trillion.

The 10 business leaders who attended the meeting were Posco CEO Kim Hag-dong, Lotte Chemical VP/CEO Kim Gyo-hyun, LG Corp VP/CEO. Brian Kwon, Chairman of CJ Group Sohn Kyung-Sik, Chairman of LS Group Koo Ja-Eun, VP/CEO of GS E&C Lim Byeong-yong, CEO of Samsung Electronics Roh Tae-moon, CEO of LX Holdings Roh Jin- seo, Chairman of Taekwang Park Joo-hwan, Chairman of KCC Glass Mong-ik Chung, as well as Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the Republic of Indonesia Park Tae-sung.

“I have not listened to serious complaints that may arise on the ground. But if there are any problems, please forward them to the Minister of Investment, Mr. Bahlil or the Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and investment, if there are any issues, both related to permits, whether related to immigration and others,” Jokowi said.

