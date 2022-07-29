A strong government does not control everything, says PM Modi

The country was at the forefront in all sectors and turned obstacles into opportunities, the prime minister said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday July 29 that the ruling NDA had changed the idea that a strong government means it should control everything and everyone and welcomed the wave of sectoral reforms, insisting that ‘it has opened up new paths and given the necessary push infra.

A strong government does not control everything or everyone. It controls the impulse of the system to intervene. It is one that is not restrictive but responsive, he said in his speech at the 42nd Convocation of Anna University in Chennai.

“The strength of a strong government lies in its humility to accept that it cannot know everything or do everything. That’s why you see reforms in all areas that make more room for people and freedom,” he said.

“Removing nearly 25,000 compliances improves quality of life. Abolition of angel tax, abolition of retroactive tax and reduction of corporate tax encourage investment and industry,” he said. Reforms in the drone, space and geo-spatial sectors are forging new paths while those in the infrastructure sector through Prime Minister’s Gati Shakti Master Plan are creating world-class infrastructure at ‘speed’ and “on a large scale,” he said.

“There is a taste for technology, confidence in risk takers and a temperament for reform. All of these factors create a platform for you where opportunities are created, maintained and developed,” he said.

‘COVID’s biggest crisis‘

Modi called the COVID pandemic an unprecedented and unique crisis in a century and said the country was facing it with confidence thanks to its scientists and ordinary people.

There was a ‘temperament’ for reforms in government which is not restrictive but reactive, he said of the ruling NDA at the Center and listed various reforms including in the drone sectors , geospatial and infrastructure.

In his address to the 42nd Convocation of Anna University in Chennai, the Prime Minister described the COVID pandemic as “unprecedented” and “a crisis once in a century” for which no one had a user manual.

The pandemic has “tested” all countries, he noted. “India has faced the unknown with confidence, thanks to its scientists, health workers, professionals and ordinary people. As a result, today every sector in India is teeming with new life, be it industry, innovation, investment or international trade,” he said.

The country was at the forefront in all sectors and turned obstacles into opportunities.

He hailed the removal of back tax and various sectoral reforms to help the country in various sectors.

Addressing the young graduates, Modi said today was not a day of achievements but of aspirations.

He praised the university’s teaching, non-teaching and support staff, saying they were “nation builders” creating the “leaders of tomorrow”, meaning students.

He also appreciated the parents for their sacrifices which were “crucial” to the growth of their parish. Modi recalled the words of Swami Vivekananda over 100 years ago, saying he had placed so much trust in the younger generation as problem solvers and “these words are still relevant”. “But this time, it’s not just India looking to its youth, the whole world is looking at India’s youth with hope because you are the growth engines of the country and India is the growth engine of the world. . It is a great honor; it is also a big responsibility,” he said.

Importance on education, says Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin praised the education atmosphere in the state and noted that it was notable for the number of people pursuing higher education.

His government attaches great importance to education, Stalin said and listed the various initiatives in the sector.

The DMK government was keen on job creation and took measures that moved the state from 14th place to third in the ease of doing business ranking in just one year. Many investors were flocking to Tamil Nadu.

State Governor RN Ravi, Union Minister of State L Murugan and Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi attended the event.

A number of students received diplomas and medals.

