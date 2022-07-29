President Xi Jinping talks on the phone with US President Joe Biden

On the evening of July 28, Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke by telephone with US President Joe Biden at the latter’s request. The two presidents had a frank communication and exchange on China-US relations and issues of interest.

President Xi pointed out that in today’s world, turbulent and transformative trends are evolving, and development and security deficits are looming on the horizon. Facing a world of change and disorder, the international community and the people of the world expect China and the United States to take the lead in maintaining global peace and security and promoting development and prosperity. world. It is the responsibility of China and the United States as two great countries.

President Xi pointed out that to approach and define China-US relations in terms of strategic competition and see China as the main rival and the most serious long-term challenge would be to misunderstand China-US relations and misinterpret development of China, and would mislead the people of both countries and the international community.

The two sides should maintain communication at all levels and make good use of existing channels to promote bilateral cooperation. Acknowledging the many challenges facing the global economy, President Xi stressed the need for China and the United States to maintain communication on such important issues as coordinating macroeconomic policies, maintaining the stability of industrial and supply chains and the protection of global energy and food security.

Attempts to uncouple or sever supply chains in defiance of underlying laws would not help stimulate the US economy. They would only make the global economy more vulnerable. Both sides should work to de-escalate regional hotspots, help rid the world of COVID-19 as soon as possible, reduce the risk of stagflation and recession, and keep the international system centered on the United Nations and the international order. underpinned by international law.

President Xi explained China’s principled position on the Taiwan issue. He pointed out that the historical ins and outs of the Taiwan issue are crystal clear, as is the fact and status quo that both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to one China. The three China-US joint communiques embody the political commitments made by both sides, and the one-China principle is the political foundation of China-US relations.

China firmly opposes separatist moves towards “Taiwan independence” and interference from outside forces, and never gives way to “Taiwan independence” forces in any form. The position of the Chinese government and people on the Taiwan issue is consistent, and resolutely safeguarding China’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity is the firm will of more than 1.4 billion Chinese people.

Public opinion cannot be challenged. Those who play with fire will perish by it. We hope that the United States will be lucid on this subject. The United States should uphold the one-China principle and implement the three joint communiques with words and deeds.

President Biden has said the world is at a critical juncture. US-China cooperation benefits not only the two peoples, but also the peoples of all countries. The United States hopes to maintain an open line of communication with China to enhance mutual understanding and avoid misperceptions and miscalculations, and will work with China where the interests of the two countries align and, at the same time , correctly handle the differences.

He reiterated that the United States’ one-China policy has not changed and will not change, and that the United States does not support “Taiwan independence.”

The two presidents exchanged views on issues such as the Ukrainian crisis. President Xi reiterated China’s principled position.

Both presidents considered their appeal frank and thorough. They agreed to stay in touch and asked the two teams to maintain communication and cooperation.