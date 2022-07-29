What are the results of Jokowi’s visit to China, Japan and South Korea?

President Joko Widodo and First Lady Iriana returned to the country on Friday (7/29) early this morning after paying a working visit to Seoul, South Korea. The president and his entourage arrived after traveling nearly seven hours from Seoul Seongnam Air Base, South Korea.

The group’s arrival in Jakarta marked the end of the president’s visit to three countries in the East Asian region, namely China, Japan and South Korea. Jokowi not only carries a mission for the interests of Indonesia, but also as the G20 Presidency and ASEAN President in 2023.

So what are the results of President Jokowi’s visit to the three countries?

Dealing with China

In China, Jokowi met President Xi Jinping at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing. From the meeting of these two global strategic partners, new collaborations were born, such as the extension of the memorandum of understanding concerning the Global Maritime Fulcrum – Belt and Road Initiative (GMF-BRI) 2022-2026, MOU KS Genetics & Genomics, MOU for Green Development, Fisheries and Agriculture.

China will also reopen market access for palm oil, fish products and agricultural products. Also, provide investments in green industry, electric vehicles and batteries, infrastructure, digital and logistics.

The two leaders agreed to continue to make ASEAN relevant in the region and the world, and to make the G20 summit in Bali in November 2022 a success.

President Xi also appreciated Jokowi’s initiative to improve the humanitarian situation in Ukraine.

Besides meeting Xi, Jokowi also made time to chat with Premier Li Keqiang.

“During the meeting with Premier Li, I hope we can discuss various cooperations, especially in the areas of trade, investment, infrastructure, finance, financing and shipping,” said President Jokowi, quoted in an official statement from the presidential secretariat on Tuesday. (26/7).

During the meeting, China pledged to increase imports of crude palm oil (CPO) by 1 million tons and would prioritize imports of agricultural products from Indonesia.

The president added that the value of trade between Indonesia and China continues to rise and has already exceeded $100 billion.

Meet Emperor Naruhito in Japan

Finished from China, Jokowi went to Japan. After traveling for about three hours, the group arrived at Haneda Airport, Tokyo on Wednesday (7/27) early in the morning.

In Tokyo, Jokowi was welcomed by the Prime Minister of Japan, Kishida Fumio in his office.

After the meeting, President Jokowi and Prime Minister Kishida said the two countries would enhance their trade and investment cooperation.

“The IJEPA amendment protocol can be finalized and signed at the G20 summit in Bali,” Jokowi said in a joint press release.

In particular, the president asked Japan to support the reduction of tariffs on several food products, including tuna, bananas and pineapples, as well as access to mangoes.

In the investment sector, President Jokowi welcomes a number of new investments and appreciates the projects completed on time. Jokowi has also requested several strategic projects to expedite their completion, such as MRT Jakarta North-South Phase II and East-West Phase I, West Papua Industrial Estate, Patimban Port Expansion and Patimban Access Toll Road .

“We also discussed the commitment to cooperation for the continuation of the Masela gas project,” the president said.

President Jokowi also encouraged the support of new Japanese science and technology to support several strategic projects, including the endorsement of natural raw materials, the development of electric cars and motorcycles, as well as the health and food sector. .

Regarding regional and global issues, Jokowi expressed his gratitude for Japan’s support for Indonesia’s G20 chairmanship to make a significant contribution to global economic recovery.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Kishida said in his statement that Indonesia is a strategic partner of Japan. “We will use President Joko Widodo’s visit today as an impetus to strengthen relations with Indonesia, as we will commemorate 65 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries,” Prime Minister Kishida said.

In Japan, Jokowi and Iriana also paid a courtesy visit to Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako at the Imperial Palace of Japan in Tokyo.

In addition to heads of state, Jokowi also met with a number of Japanese corporate CEOs. Jokowi said Japan is one of the biggest investors in Indonesia with a quality investment character.

Jokowi also assured business leaders that Indonesia is one of the best places to invest. Indeed, Indonesia’s economic year grew by 3.69% and the first quarter of this year was still positive at 5.01% YoY. “Inflation can also be kept at 4.35%. Then the budget deficit is also quite good,” he explained.

In addition, Indonesia still has foreign exchange reserves of 135 billion dollars and can be imported for 6 to 7 months. Currently, investments should be able to build a green economy, including in the field of energy transition.

South Korea IKN Investment

Ended with a visit to Japan, the President left for Seoul, South Korea. Here, Jokowi held a bilateral meeting with President Yoon Suk-yeol.

“We welcome the growing trend of bilateral trade, we agree to continue to open market access, overcome trade barriers and promote the high-quality products of both countries,” the president said Thursday (28 /7).

In the investment sector, Jokowi said South Korean investment in Indonesia is also growing rapidly with good prospects. In particular in several fields such as the steel industry, petrochemicals, batteries for electric vehicles, the electric cable industry, telecommunications, as well as clothing and renewable energies.

On this occasion, Jokowi also welcomed South Korean investments in the development of the capital of the archipelago, including cooperation in the development of the drinking water supply system, and Capacity Building in the field of development smart city.

In addition, several MoUs have been signed between the Ministry of Investment with POSCO Korea and Krakatau Steel Indonesia regarding investment in automotive steel industry for electric vehicles, as well as participation in the development of the capital of the archipelago.

“The total value of the investment reaches $6.37 billion and will absorb more than 58,000 workers,” the president said.

President Jokowi also expressed his gratitude for South Korea’s support for Indonesia’s G20 Presidency and looked forward to President Yoon’s arrival in Bali in November.

Meanwhile, President Yoon, in his statement, said Korea is committed to continuing to strengthen its strategic partnership with Indonesia in line with the dynamic development of the world.

“I think we have a lot in common, and next year we will celebrate 50 years of Korea-Indonesia relations. I hope the cooperation can take a step forward, and I hope to meet and communicate more with President Joko Widodo,” the president said. Yoon.

As in Japan, Jokowi also took the time to meet with South Korean business leaders.

Jokowi expressed his gratitude to the CEOs who have invested in Indonesia. For this reason, the President asked investors not to hesitate to raise problems on the ground with ministers or directly with Jokowi.

The President pointed out that the Indonesian government continues to streamline and streamline regulations related to business continuity, with the presence of the Omnibus Job Creation Act. “This is a structural reform carried out by Indonesia to provide as many investment opportunities as possible,” he continued.

During this trip to the three countries of the East Asian region, the President was accompanied by the Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, the Minister of State Secretary Pratikno, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi, Minister of Investment/Head of BKPM Bahlil Lahadalia, Minister of Public Enterprises Erick Thohir, Minister of PUPR Basuki Hadimuljono.