Xi warns Biden not to play with fire as two leaders agree to meet in person

President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping agreed to schedule their first in-person summit during a sometimes tense phone call Thursday where Xi warned the United States not to play with fire in Taiwan.

Although it’s their fifth phone or video call since Biden took office a year and a half ago, the summit would be their first in-person meeting as leaders. No details were given on when or where.

Biden and Xi discussed the value of meeting face-to-face and agreed their teams would follow up to find a mutually agreeable time to do so, a US official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Both sides described the call, which lasted two hours and 17 minutes, as a robust exchange on the many disputes between the world’s two biggest economic powers.

China’s state-run Xinhua news agency said Xi had spoken harsh words about US policy toward Taiwan, a democratic island with close ties to the United States but which China considers part of its territory.









Those who play with fire will eventually get burned, Xi told Biden, repeating language he used during their conversation last November. I hope the US side fully understands this.

Tensions around Taiwan continue to escalate amid fears that Xi may eventually order an invasion to impose Beijing’s dominance.

In the latest flashpoint, Chinese officials are furious at unconfirmed plans by Biden ally and Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi to visit the island.

Although US officials travel frequently to Taiwan, separated by a narrow strip of water from the Chinese mainland, Beijing sees a trip to Pelosi as a major provocation. She is in second place after the American presidency and given her position, she can travel with a military transport.

Washington will bear the consequences if the trip continues, China warned on Wednesday.

During the call, Xi reportedly told Biden that the position of the Chinese government and people on the Taiwan issue is consistent.

It is the strong will of more than 1.4 billion Chinese people to firmly safeguard China’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity, he said.

In response, Biden reassured Xi that the US policy, known as strategic ambiguity, was unchanged, essentially favoring the status quo in Taiwan, with Washington recognizing Chinese sovereignty but opposing any application, allowing Taiwanese to retain their separate rule.

On Taiwan, President Biden stressed that US policy has not changed and that the United States strongly opposes unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace and stability in the Strait. of Taiwan, the White House said in a statement.

No change in prices

Biden has prided himself on a close relationship with Xi for years, but growing mistrust between the two countries is becoming difficult to hide.

US officials said Biden addressed a range of sensitive issues, including China’s genocide and forced labor practices and his increasingly aggressive military posture across Asia.

The White House described Bidens’ outreach as part of efforts to maintain and deepen lines of communication and to responsibly manage our differences and work together where our interests align.

According to the White House, Bidens’ main hope is to establish safeguards for the two superpowers.

This is to ensure that, even if they strongly disagree on democracy and are increasingly rivals on the geopolitical stage, they can avoid open conflict.

Where to place the railings, however, is a challenge amid so many unresolved disputes, including a simmering trade war under President Donald Trump.

A big issue still completely unresolved is the trade war started under Donald Trump, with 25% import duties on billions of dollars worth of Chinese goods.

Despite speculation that Biden may soon ease some of those tariffs in an attempt to curb runaway inflation in the US economy, there was no movement on the issue during his talks with Xi.

On the issue of tariffs, President Biden explained to President Xi…the main concerns about China’s unfair practices that are hurting American workers and American families, but he did not discuss potential actions he would take. could take, the US official told reporters.

It would be wrong to believe that somehow a decision on next steps was somehow awaiting this conversation.

(AFP)