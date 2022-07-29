Boris Johnson looks like a ‘big, unruly golden retriever, howling for attention,’ former aide says | Political news





Boris Johnson has ‘tantrums’ and looks like a ‘big, unruly golden retriever, howling for attention’, a former aide has claimed. Cleo Watson, who worked at Number 10 as deputy chief of staff, also described her role as that of a ‘nanny’ who had to take the Prime Minister’s temperature during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic and ask him s he had washed his hands. When he insisted on working downstairs after being ‘nutted’, a barrier was erected between his office and the adjacent one as he ‘couldn’t resist crossing the threshold’, Ms Watson said. She added: ‘So the Prime Minister’s ‘puppy gate’ was created, as part of a ‘good amount of house training’. Ms Watson continued: ‘He was kneeling in the seats, his elbows propped on top, like a large, unruly golden retriever, howling for attention.’ While taking her temperature, ‘wielding a digital oral thermometer’, Ms Watson discovered that the Prime Minister, ‘never wanting to miss a good slapstick opportunity, dutifully pretended to bend over’. During Mr Johnson’s recovery from a severe bout of COVID, when he spent a period in intensive careMs Watson said she encouraged him to drink ‘vitamin-packed green juices instead of his usual Diet Coke’ and to find time in his diary for ‘very progressive naps or exercise’. She even forced him to “sit once he reached the top of the famous yellow staircase in Downing Street to catch his breath before a meeting”. Referring to that time, she said, “I alternated between a stern nod and soothing words in response to his usual, ‘I hate COVID now. I want everything to be back to normal. Why does everything happen to me? temper tantrums.” Image:

Cleo Watson with Dominic Cummings in Downing Street in October 2019

In a article for Tatler magazineMs Watson is referring to an upcoming drama made by Sky about the early stages of the government’s response to the pandemic. She writes: “If they are able to capture even half of the horrible out-of-body experience of standing outside the Prime Minister’s office, watching live news footage of car parks full of stretchers in the hospitals of Lombardy, or the sheer bravery of Carrie heavily pregnant and considering the possibility that she is about to lose the father of her impending firstborn child before the eyes of a nation, then this should be a successful awards season for all involved.” Mr Johnson is played by Sir Kenneth Branagh, whose transformation is “strange”, Ms Watson said, referring to “the posture, the hair, the beak-like nose and the basset-like cheeks”. Ms Watson started in Downing Street in 2019 after being brought in by Mr Johnson’s chief adviser, Dominic Cummings. She left in November 2020, around two weeks after Mr Cummings left. In Tatler’s article, Ms Watson refers to a conversation she had with Mr Johnson before he left. “He said a lot of things, the most succinct being ‘I can’t look at you anymore because it reminds me of Dom. It’s like a marriage was over, we shared our things and I kept an ugly old lamp . But every time I look at that lamp, it reminds me of the person I was with. You are that lamp’.”

