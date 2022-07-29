Jokowi collaborates with South Korea to invest in the development of Nusantara IKN

At the end of his working visit, President Joko Widodo had a bilateral meeting with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol. Jokowi invited South Korea to participate in the investment in the construction of the national capital (IKN) of the archipelago.

President Joko Widodo has said that South Korea is interested in investing in the construction of the archipelago’s national capital (IKN) which will be located at Penajam Paser in East Kalimantan.

This was conveyed by Jokowi after holding a bilateral meeting with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Thursday (7/28). We have also started cooperation in the development of the new capital of the archipelago, including cooperation in the development of drinking water supply systems, and Capacity Building in development smart cityJokowi said.

In agreement with Jokowi, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol appreciated the cooperation in the development of Nusantara IKN. According to him, the experience of South Korea in the construction of the city of Sejong can be a good reference for Indonesia.

At today’s summit, the two countries agreed on an amendment to the Memorandum of Understanding relating to the transfer and development of the IKN. This will be the basis for South Korean enterprises to make a great contribution to infrastructure development, SPBE or electronic-based government system and development. smart city in Indonesia’s new capital, President Yoon said.

In addition, Jokowi said, marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries next year, the strengthening of cooperation in economic areas such as the steel industry, petrochemicals, electric vehicle batteries and energies renewables is developing quite rapidly and offers promising prospects. He specifically asked President Yoon to support accelerating the development of the electric car ecosystem in Indonesia.

And in this regard, I welcome the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Investment, Posco Korea and Krakatau Steel Indonesia regarding investment in the automotive steel industry for electric vehicles and participation in the development of the capital. of the archipelago. The total value of the investment reaches $6.37 billion and will absorb more than 58,000 workers, Jokowi said.

President Yoon welcomed the increased economic and investment cooperation between the two countries. According to him, during this meeting, the two countries agreed to increase practical cooperation which includes supply chain and security or economic resilience.

President Jokowi and I have agreed to strengthen strategic solidarity in the field of advanced technology industries such as electric vehicles and batteries, by stabilizing supply chains and strengthening cooperation on economic resilience between two countries. In addition, the two countries have agreed to carry out intensive cooperation related to the agenda of common interest within the IPEF or the Indo-Pacific Economy Framework which was formed some time ago, said President Yoon.

Zone problems

During this meeting, the two country leaders also discussed regional and global issues. President Yoon said the two countries share the same goal of achieving a peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific region. Moreover, the two countries, President Yoon said, have the same interest in maintaining a norms-based international order.





The new Korean government has laid the foundation for diplomacy with ASEAN. For South Korea, ASEAN is the main partner for peace and mutual prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. ASEAN is also an important element or an important part of the Indo-Pacific strategy, he explained.

Chairman Yoon also revealed that he and Jokowi share the same view that North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats are quite worrying. The two leaders agreed to work together to unite the international community on this issue.

Korea and Indonesia will also conduct intensive cooperation regarding the situation in Ukraine, the food and energy crisis. The two countries will also continue to strive to restore democracy in Myanmar and continue to provide assistance so that the humanitarian crisis ends immediately, President Yoon added.





President Yoon also voiced his support for Indonesia’s G20 presidency and said he would attend the event in Bali in November.

The two countries agreed to deepen their cooperation on the latest global issues. Indonesia is the only G20 member in Southeast Asia and holds the G20 presidency this year. The South Korean government fully supports Indonesia as the host of the G20. “I am really looking forward to November this year to attend the G20 summit in Bali, and I will work proactively with Indonesia to make this G20 summit a success,” he concluded. . [gi/ka]