Can the West Dismantle China’s Pan-Asian Rail Dream?

On the agenda of the G20 summit next November, the high-speed rail trial could take place from Plered (Purwakarta district) to Tegalluar (Bandung district). President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and some heads of state, such as Chinese President Xi Jinping and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed, are expected to observe the trial, said Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment, to local journalists in April.

There is still no confirmation that the Chinese president will travel to Indonesia for the leaders’ summit, he has not gone further than Hong Kong since the start of the pandemic, however, the opening of the rail link would be an asset.

You can imagine that Joko Widodo and Xi Jinping would like to take a ride on this train at that time. That would really be a statement, said David Engel, Indonesia program manager at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute.

Exceeding budget

However, the two nations will first have to decide who will run the fast train over the line. In 2015, China stepped in and stole the project from Japan, which had invested in a feasibility study and assumed it would be Indonesia’s partner. China won by promising Jakarta that it would be a business-to-business agreement that would not require the Indonesian government to raise funds.

According to the initial arrangement, the China Development Bank was to finance three-quarters of the project, which was to cost $6.07 billion. In the middle of last year, it was 23% over budget.

However, the headaches surrounding the Bandung project did not prevent Indonesia from renewing its agreement with Chinas Belt and Road Initiative for another five years this week.

Its 146 countries, hardly alone, have similar agreements. Latest analysis shows Beijing still spending on BRI transport projects in South Asia, even as it pulls back elsewhere, fearing over-lending to poorer countries likely to struggle with debt as global economy deteriorates .

Some of the shine has certainly come from the BRI, but China still has candidates for the board, says Susannah Paton, director of the Southeast Asia program at the Lowy Institute.

There seems to have been an inflection point around 2018. China had invested heavily. Now, the focus is more on implementing existing projects than on finding new ones.

There has been an attempt to streamline and ensure that key projects are successful rather than becoming another bad news like Hambantota Port which has been very bad in terms of PR.

Debt trap diplomacy

The Sri Lankan port has been repeatedly cited as an example of Chinese debt-trap diplomacy after Chinas Merchant Port Holdings paid $1.12 billion for a majority stake in 2017. The reality was more nuanced; yes, Sri Lanka had many debts, including to China, but it had not defaulted on port payments. The transaction was not an exchange of debt for shares. The money collected was used to pay other obligations of the now overthrown Rajapaksa government.

Laos, however, now looks grim. When the $6 billion rail link opened in December, the country’s debt burden had reached $13.3 billion, more than half of its gross domestic product. This has now climbed to $14.5 billion. Half is due to China.

A China-Laos Railway electric train arrives at Yuxi Station in Yuxi, Yunnan Province, southwest China. Xinhua

Laos’ debt situation is really serious. It’s not all because of the railroad, but it does have a big impact, Paton says. The main economic benefit that Laos would have expected would have been Chinese tourists and obviously they are not coming at the moment. It is not at all clear that this railway is a great victory for Laos.

Other countries clearly have doubts. In the Philippines, newly elected President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos tore up a $5 billion deal that would have seen China fund three major rail projects. Marcos cited Beijing’s inability to follow through on requests for funding and ordered his transportation ministry to renegotiate the deal with Beijing or find another partner.

Even so, Southeast Asian countries are the soft center of the Quad alliance, says Paton, who argues that China is well ahead in the battle for influence in the region. This is partly because of investments and a lot to do with trading.

Regrowth from the West

The West strikes back. In June, US President Joe Biden set a $600 billion target for a partnership with G7 countries to fund infrastructure in low- and middle-income countries. It appears to be a revamp of the awkwardly named Build Back Better World project announced last year.

The G7 fund seems to have largely [been] a rebadging of previous initiatives, so I think potential recipients are right to be skeptical, says Paton.

The West also needs to improve its approach, says Meia Nouwens, a senior fellow at the International Institute for Strategic Studies in London.

Chinese companies have taken a step ahead. The G7, EU, Japan offer alternatives to the BRI, both cooperative and individual, but these rarely match the financial reach offered by China.

Interestingly, Japan is among those who would be keen to discuss rail financing with the Philippines. Seemingly still hurt by the loss of the Bandung-Jakarta link, Tokyo would no doubt relish the chance to get ahead of Beijing.

How these alternatives are promoted is also very important. It’s not enough to go to countries and say take our project because it’s not BRI, so it’s the right thing to do.

We need to respond to the needs of the region rather than being pushed by our desire to compete with the BRI for geopolitical reasons.

Progress is being made, she thinks. We used to hear a lot about values ​​and democracy, we don’t hear so much about them anymore. We learn that we need to change the narrative, to be a little more modest.

Perhaps it is also not necessary to go for the big trophy projects. If China’s infrastructure has provided a good for a country seeking improved connectivity, that country may not need another port or another road. We could focus instead on the regulations, on the legal structures.

While China’s slowing economy may weigh on BRI spending in the short term, it would be unwise to underestimate the long-term reach of the world’s second most powerful economic force, says Isaac Kfir, researcher with a long-standing interest in BRI strategy.

Chinese leaders think in 100-year periods, not the five or 10 we’re used to, Kfir says.