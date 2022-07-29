Boris Johnson’s former assistant says she felt like his nanny





Cabinet Meeting A former senior aide to Boris Johnson has said she felt like his nanny in an unflattering description of her behavior in the top job, recalling how she scheduled her naps and soothed her tantrums. Cleo Watson, brought to No 10 as an ally of Dominic Cummings, described how Mr Johnson needed home training to take precautionary measures to protect others when he was mad during the pandemic, how he made jokes such as the kung-flu and that he would pretend to bend over when she went to take his temperature. The No 10 special adviser also compared prime ministers’ reluctance to leave office after a number of ministers left government to Donald Trump, saying Mr Johnson was never exactly the type to commitment, except in this case, his reluctance to leave seemed a bit lets storm the Capitol, chaps. She also admits there were days when people at the heart of government thought the virus had won, that we had acted too late and our measures weren’t working. The revelations are included in an article Ms Watson wrote for Tatler where she describes her work as deputy chief of staff and her experience in No 10 ahead of a new drama Sky This England telling the story of the government’s response Covid. Cleo Watson and Dominic Cummings, former senior Downing Street aides, in October 2020 (Kirsty OConnor/PA) This includes her version of being fired by Mr Johnson after Mr Cummings left, where Ms Watson says the Prime Minister compared her to an ugly old lamp that a partner ends up with after a divorce. He probably knows better than anyone what it feels like when a marriage breaks down, she says, one of many barbs aimed at Mr Johnson’s character in a long list of unflattering descriptions of his conduct. My role at No 10 sounds fanciful, but most of the time I was much closer to being Boris’ nanny, she says, going on to describe Mr Johnson’s regular temperature taking at the start of the pandemic, adding: Each time, never disposed to miss a good burlesque opportunity, he dutifully pretended to bend over. Comparing working in Downing Street to a nursery, she said: That, plus the constant questioning about whether he’s washed his hands or not (What do you mean recently? ), the twisting of his hair, which made him look even more like one of those ’80s troll toys during daily televised press conferences, and the frequent scoldings about doing gags such as Kung- Flu and Aye! Corona!, typified much of the pre-terrifying era of brushing with death in the nursery. During his recovery, childcare went by leaps and bounds: I insisted he drink Daylesford’s vitamin-packed green juices instead of his usual Diet Coke; trying to find time in his diary for his very gradual naps or exercises… I alternated between stern gestures and soothing words in response to his usual I hate Covid now. I want everything to be back to normal. Why does everything happen to me? temper tantrums. She added: The Prime Minister himself has been well trained at home. Like many, he was pinged a few times and insisted on working from his desk downstairs while self-isolating. Pretty soon, this necessitated setting up chairs as barriers in the doorway, as he couldn’t help stepping over the threshold into our next room to look over his shoulders at what people were working on ( invariably in a pair of someone else’s reading glasses he found lying around). Thus, the Prime Minister’s Puppy Gate was created. He knelt on the seats, his elbows propped up like a large, unruly golden retriever, howling for attention. Describing the potential to see comedy in the situation now that enough time has passed, she said: Because among the grueling 6 p.m. days, horrible days when we thought the virus had won, we had acted too late and our measures weren’t working, there was a slight relief. Downing Street said it did not wish to comment on Ms Watson’s account of her time there.

