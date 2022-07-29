Politics
Jokowi brings IDR 175 trillion in souvenirs after visiting China, Japan and South Korea
Harianjogja.comJAKARTA- Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) paid working visits to China, Japan and South Korea (South Korea). From the results of these meetings, the president brought many “gifts” in the form of investments worth hundreds of trillions.
The investment was made through a communication forum opened by President Jokowi with leading businessmen from the three countries. Jokowi and the Indonesian delegation managed to register OK business or investment commitments with a pretty fantastic value.
The list of “souvenirs” or investment pledges brought by Jokowi from China, Japan and South Korea totaling Rs 175 trillion.
1. China
China became the first country visited by Jokowi and the Indonesian delegation. The bilateral meeting between Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Chinese President Xi Jinping, at Villa 14, Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, Beijing on Tuesday (26/7/2022) resulted in a number of agreements between the Indonesia and China.
During the meeting, the two leaders expressed their commitment to enhancing mutually beneficial economic cooperation for the two countries as well as for the region and the world.
“China is Indonesia’s comprehensive strategic partner. We must fill this partnership with cooperation that is beneficial to our country, as well as to the region and the world,” Jokowi said in his statement quoted by the Secretariat of the Office, Tuesday (26/7/2022).
Read also: Erick Thohir: China agrees to buy Indonesian agricultural products
Although no investment commitment value was mentioned, here is a list of 7 agreements between Indonesia and China that were reached after the meeting between President Jokowi and Chinese President Xi Jinping:
1. Renewal of the Memorandum of Understanding on the synergy of the global initiative of the maritime axis and the ring road
2. Memorandum of Understanding on Vaccine Development and Genomics and Research Cooperation
3. Memorandum of Understanding on Green Development
4. Maritime cooperation agreements
5. Protocol on Indonesian Pineapple Exports
6. Modalities of cooperation in the exchange of information and the repression of customs offenses
7. Action plan for cooperation in cybersecurity and development of technological capabilities.
2. Japan
Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s meeting with a number of Japanese corporate CEOs in Tokyo successfully brought home investment commitments worth $5.2 billion or the equivalent of $75.4 trillion rupees.
During the meeting, President Jokowi said that Japan is one of the biggest investors in Indonesia with a quality investment character. However, Jokowi hopes Japan can boost competitiveness with other investors in Indonesia.
I really appreciate the quality of Japanese investments. However, I also hope that Japanese investors will consider its competitiveness. So that he can compete with other investors in Indonesia, the president said in a statement quoted on the official Setkab website on Friday (7/29).
Jokowi also said investment opportunities in Indonesia are currently wide open as the construction of the new national capital (IKN) begins, starting from the infrastructure sector to technology to build smart cities.
He said investment policies have also been simplified through the Omnibus Act, the Job Creation Act, so that all permits can be processed in a coordinated manner at the investment office.
The President also asked the CEOs to contact the Minister of Investment/Head of the Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM), Bahlil Lahadalia, if they face any problems investing in Indonesia.
CEO, please ask for the Minister of Investment’s cell phone number, it is important. In the event of a problem, you can contact the Minister of Investment directly. If you cannot finish it at the Ministry of Investment, please contact me, he concluded.
At the meeting, the Japanese business leaders present were Toyota Motor Corp CEO Akio Toyoda, Sojitz Corp CEO Masayoshi Fujimoto, Mitsubishi Corp CEO Katsuya Nakanishi, Mitsubishi Motors Corp CEO Takao Kato , and Denso Corp CEO Koji Arima.
Ada pula CEO Mitsubishi Chemical Corp Jean-Marc Gilson, CEO Toyota Tsusho Ichiro Kashitani, Vice President Sharp Corp Masahiro Okitsu, Vice President Inpex Corp Kenji Kawano, Dan Vice President Kansai Electric Power Matsumura Mikio.
3. South Korea
South Korea was the last country visited by Jokowi. During his visit, Jokowi hailed the signing of a number of cooperation agreements in a number of fields between Indonesia and South Korea with an investment value of $6.72 billion or the equivalent of 100 trillion rupees.
Jokowi believes that the cooperative relationship between Indonesia and South Korea will be even stronger, especially in the economic sector. This was conveyed in a press statement with President Yoon Suk-yeol after holding a bilateral meeting, at the presidential office in Yongsan, Seoul on Thursday (07/28/2022).
“We welcome the growing trend of bilateral trade, we agree to continue to open market access, overcome trade barriers and promote the superior products of both countries,” Jokowi said in a statement quoted on the official Setkab website, Thursday (28/7/2022). ).
President Jokowi also encourages the concrete implementation of the Indonesia-Korea Economic Partnership Agreement to encourage the achievement of these various objectives.
On this occasion, President Jokowi also commended South Korean investments in the development of the National Capital (IKN) of the archipelago, including cooperation in the development of the drinking water supply system and capacity building. in the development of smart cities.
I welcome the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Investment with POSCO Korea and Krakatau Steel Indonesia regarding investment in the automotive steel industry for electric vehicles and participation in the development of the capital Nusantara with a value of total investment of US$6.37 billion and will absorb more than 58,000 workers, Jokowi said.
Accompanying the President to the meeting were Minister in charge of Coordinating Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Minister of State Secretary Pratikno, Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi, Minister of Investment/ head of BKPM Bahlil Lahadalia, Minister of Public Enterprises Erick Thohir, Minister of PUPR Basuki Hadimuljono, Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to the Republic of Korea Gandi Sulistiyanto, and Secretary General of the Ministry of Investment Ikmal Lukman.
