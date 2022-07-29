Visiting South Korea, Jokowi obtains cooperation to build IKN DW 29.07.2022





South Korea and Indonesia agreed on Thursday (07/28) to step up bilateral cooperation in the areas of supply chain, economic security and defense. President Joko Widodo’s visit to South Korea on Wednesday (07/27) was part of his visit to East Asia, particularly China and Japan. At his press conference, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said Indonesia and South Korea share concerns over North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats and agreed to support a joint international response. North Korea’s weapons program. Furthermore, Yoon said the two countries agreed to work together to resolve the global energy and food crisis and support international efforts to restore democracy in Myanmar. Yoon said they would strengthen bilateral cooperation in stabilizing supply chains for key minerals and establish strategic partnerships in high-tech industries, such as batteries for electric vehicles. South Korea helps Indonesia build a new capital Indonesia expanded its cooperation agreement with South Korea on Thursday (07/29) regarding the construction of a new capital that will replace Jakarta, the agreement paving the way for Korean companies to participate in the construction of digital infrastructure. The two countries originally signed an agreement in 2019 to work together on an ambitious new $32 billion investment project. However, no deadline has been announced for its completion. The revised agreement was signed at a summit between South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and Indonesian President Joko Widodo. The new agreement “lays the groundwork for our company to actively contribute to building Indonesia’s new capital infrastructure, e-government and smart city systems,” Yoon said at a press conference. spouse. Jokowi said that the two countries have started a partnership in the development of the new capital, especially in the areas of construction and water supply. Yoon said South Korea could share its experience of building the administrative city of Sejong, which was officially launched in 2012. Indonesia is also encouraging investment partnerships with South Korea, especially in the development of electric vehicles in Indonesia, including integrated battery industry projects with mining and automotive steel industries. rs/ha (AP, Reuters)

