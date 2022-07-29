Boris Johnson’s former assistant describes her role in No 10 as being like PM’s nanny

Boris Johnson’s former deputy chief of staff, Cleo Watson, has compared her role in No 10 to being the prime minister’s nanny.

In her first public comments since leaving Downing Street in 2020, the former aide also described how staff created a puppy gate to prevent Mr Johnson from leaving his office during his periods of self-isolation.

In an article for the flavours magazineMs Watson, who was appointed to government by Dominic Cummings after working on the 2016 Vote Leave campaign, said: My role at No 10 seems fanciful, but most of the time I was much closer to being Boris’ nanny.

Providing an unflattering description of her time at No 10, she said when testing was restricted at the start of the pandemic in 2020 she usually took the PM’s temperature to check if he had any Covid symptoms.

It’s Prime Minister again! I would say. Each time, never wanting to miss a good slapstick opportunity, he dutifully pretended to bend over, she wrote.

Ms Watson also claimed that she frequently had to berate the Prime Minister for doing such gags as Kung Flu and Aye! Crown! during the pandemic.

She said Mr Johnson had been repeatedly contacted by the NHS Covid app, which at the time required people to self-isolate for several days after coming into contact with someone who had tested positive for the virus. virus.

The Prime Minister, she said, insisted on working from his ground floor office while self-isolating, adding: Very quickly this required the placement of chairs as barriers in the doorway from the door, for he couldn’t help crossing the threshold of our next room to look over his shoulders. what people were working on (invariably in someone else’s pair of reading glasses he found lying around).

Boris Johnson and Cleo Watson leave Downing Street in October 2020 (PENNSYLVANIA)

Thus, the Prime Minister’s Puppy Gate was created. He knelt on the seats, his elbows propped up like a large, unruly golden retriever, howling for attention.

Describing her own dismissal of No 10 in November 2020, Ms Watson claimed the Prime Minister told her in the Cabinet Room that she reminded him of Mr Cummings, who left government two weeks earlier.

It’s as if a marriage was over, that we had shared our things and that I had kept an ugly old lamp. But every time I look at this lamp, it reminds me of the person I was with. You are that lamp.

She added: As so many politicians know, the end comes sooner or later, usually sooner, if you’re employed by this prime minister (although I suspect he’s recently had some karma returning with interest).

Comparing working in Downing Street to a nursery, she said: That, plus the constant questioning about whether he’s washed his hands or not (What do you mean recently? ), the twisting of his hair, which made him seem even more like one of those 1980s troll toys during daily televised press conferences, and the frequent scoldings about making gags such as Kung Flu and Aye, Corona, characterized much of the pre-terrifying era of brushing with death in the nursery.

During his recovery, childcare went by leaps and bounds: I insisted he drink Daylesford’s vitamin-packed green juices instead of his usual Diet Coke; trying to find time in his diary for his naps or very gradual exercise. I alternated between stern and soothing words in response to his usual I Hate Covid Now. I want everything to be back to normal. Why does everything happen to me? temper tantrums.

Number 10 has been contacted for comment.