Hustings in Leeds: Rishi Sunak praises Boris Johnson on his takeover of Scotland

RISHI Sunak has praised Prime Minister Boris Johnson for the Conservatives’ takeover of Scotland in a bizarre response to a question during the Conservative Party leadership race in Leeds.

The event, hosted by LBC Nick Ferrari, was the first of 12 sessions allowing party loyalists across the country to quiz the final two contenders, before voting for the next Conservative leader and prime minister closes on September 2. . The Scottish hustings will take place in Pert.

Ferrari asked: ‘When Nicola Sturgeon says Boris Johnson has done great damage to the UK and the Union, is she right?

In response, Sunak said: “Boris Johnson has made sure, in effect, that we have passed legislation which now allows us for the first time to actively go and do things in Scotland and demonstrate the benefits of the Union in places like Scotland.

“He deserves credit for that.

“And it now allows us to do something that we never could have done before, and it makes a real difference on the pitch.”

Sunak appeared to be referring to Britain’s Shared Prosperity Fund, part of the race-up scheme that allows the Tories to bypass the Scottish Parliament and take control of funding in devolved areas.

The host did not ask Sunak if he realized that the British government was able to do things in Scotland before the takeover thanks to powers reserved for Westminster, for example, thanks to powers over broadband held mainly by the UK.

This came after a previous question saw Sunak claim that the Unionists would lose indyref2 if the No campaign focused “only on the practicalities”.

When asked how he would keep Scotland in the UK, Sunak replied: We are at real risk. The best thing we can do is to be firm with Nicola Sturgeon about another referendum.

“We need to make sure that in government in Whitehall we don’t just delegate and forget, which for many years has been the institutional imperative.

As British Government Ministers we need to be more active in Scotland, we need to be more active in delivering the benefits of the Union on the ground to the people in Scotland and working constructively to achieve this.

And most importantly, when you’re countering nationalism, we can’t just talk about arguments to do with our heads.

It is easy to talk about loans, debts, trade, pensions and money. But ultimately, nationalism is a seductive and romantic idea.

So we need to present arguments about the Union that speak to people’s hearts and speak to their emotions.

“Because if we only focus on practicalities, we won’t succeed. And I think we can do that.

Meanwhile, Liz Truss’ campaign for No. 10 has been boosted by a major endorsement. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace threw his support behind her, as he criticized Sunak for walking through the door of Johnsons cabinet.

The candidates were asked separately about a wide range of policy areas as well as their predictions for the Women’s Euro 2022 final during the roundups as they seek to woo voters in the North in the race for the top job.

Although they did not address each other directly, taxation continued to be an important dividing line between the two.

Sunak took a veiled swipe at Truss saying he wouldn’t go on a spree, borrowing tens and tens of billions of pounds in unfunded pledges and putting it on the country’s credit card.

Meanwhile, Truss criticized the one-time taxes Sunak imposed on energy companies as chancellor.

She said: I don’t believe in windfall taxes because they delay future investment.

What we should be doing is encouraging Shell and other companies to invest in the UK because we need to increase our productivity, we need capital investment.

But she avoided being pinned on potential inheritance tax changes.

I think our tax system in Britain is not working. It’s too complicated. It’s even more complicated than the American tax system, which is known to be a nightmare, she says.

So what I would do is a full review of the tax system. I want it to be fairer for families, so that if people take time off from work to care for children or elderly parents, they are not penalized. And I would also look at inheritance tax as part of that review.

The two candidates kicked off the event with speeches to the audience, with Truss capitalizing on his Yorkshire roots.

Referring to her upbringing at Leeds, she said it was fantastic to be in her old stomping ground, adding that she hoped none of her former teachers were in the public.

She also mentioned moving to Norfolk, the site of her constituency, and becoming a supporter of Norwich City FC.

She said I wanted us to channel the spirit of Don Revie, a former Leeds United and England manager, because we have to win.

And, my friends, we can win against Keir Starmer, who is a condescending plastic patriot, she added.

Sunak said he had the time of my life campaigning for the top job.

He outlined his vision to tackle NHS waiting lists, get inflation under control and restore confidence, rebuild the economy and reunite our country.

The former Chancellor admitted he was trailing Truss in the polls but vowed to fight for every vote.

He said: We are going to have to appeal to swing voters in all parts of our country. And I believe with all my heart that I am the person, I am the candidate, who gives our party the best opportunity to secure that victory.

A recent YouGov poll suggested Sunak has a significant advantage over his rival among 2019 swing voters Conservative voters who are deserting the party, even though both candidates are considerably unpopular with the public at large.