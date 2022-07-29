Georgia’s probe into Trump and the 2020 election, explained





While the congressional committee investigating Jan. 6 held public hearings and the Justice Department routinely secured convictions for hundreds of those who violated the Capitol, a grand jury in Atlanta met behind closed doors. to focus on the efforts of former President Donald Trump. and his allies to overturn Joe Bidens’ election victory in Georgia.

This Georgia investigation intensified this summer, moving closer to Trump’s inner circle and potentially posing a clearer legal threat to Trump than other investigations into his campaign to nullify the 2020 presidential election that culminated in the attack on the January 6 against the Capitol.

Here’s what you need to know about it.

How did this investigation begin and who is leading it?

The special grand jury was convened in May at the request of Fani Willis, the prosecutor for Fulton County, which includes Atlanta, and which she leads. This will help the ongoing investigation launched by Willis in February 2021 into the conduct of Trump and his allies in the aftermath of the 2020 election.

This is an investigative grand jury, slightly different from a regular grand jury that would hear every crime under the sun, said Tamar Hallerman, a reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution who focused on the investigation. , to Vox earlier in July. It focuses on this one exclusive case. The idea is that they can really become experts and do a deep dive on everything to overturn Georgia’s election results.

Special grand juries are relatively rare in Georgia and often used in intensive, long-running investigations like this one into efforts to nullify Georgia’s presidential election.

Willis is a first-term district attorney who was elected to Georgia’s largest jurisdiction as a Democrat in 2020. She is a career prosecutor who was previously best known for prosecuting educators in Atlanta public schools for their role in a scheme to cheat on standardized tests. Willis also recently received national attention for indicting rapper Young Thug on a series of gang-related charges.

What is the Georgia grand jury investigating?

The grand jury is considering whether Donald Trump and his allies violated Georgia state law in their effort to reverse the state’s 2020 loss of former presidents. Those efforts included his notorious Jan. 2, 2021, phone call with Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in which Trump said he wanted to find 11,780 votes.

It also encompasses the Trump campaign’s efforts to create a list of fake voters in Georgia to forward fraudulent electoral votes to Congress for certification. Last week, Willis sent a letter to the state’s 16 bogus voters informing them that they were considered targets of the investigation, which means they are considered potential subjects of indictment and not only as witnesses. She had already summoned them to appear in June.

Who has the grand jury heard from so far?

In addition to subpoenaing the bogus voters, the grand jury sought testimony from a wide range of figures ranging from a former publicist for Kanye West, who allegedly tried to pressure an election worker to do false claims about voter fraud, to Brian Kemp, the Republican Governor of the United States, who has been the subject of a relentless campaign of pressure by Trump to act on his behalf.

Recently, he sought testimony from various figures in Trump’s inner circle, including former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham.

It’s major, Hallerman said at the time. This is the first time the AD has broken into Donald Trump’s inner orbit. Previously, she remained at the state and local level and focused on Georgia.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, right, speaks with a member of his team during proceedings to seat a grand jury in Atlanta, Georgia, May 2 to review the actions of the former President Donald Trump and his supporters who tried to overturn the 2020 election results. Ben Gray/AP

Both Graham and Giuliani tried to avoid testifying. Giuliani was ordered by a New York judge to testify in person in August after he failed to appear for a court hearing challenging his subpoena. Graham is in an ongoing legal battle over whether he can be compelled to testify. As a result, he said on Monday he had not yet received a subpoena.

What if they find out that Trump or someone else has committed a crime?

They can accuse them of this crime even if it is Donald Trump.

Georgia has a law that prohibits criminal solicitation to commit voter fraud [as well as] a racketeering law in Georgia that is broader than the federal racketeering law, Hallerman said. This creates opportunities for Georgia prosecutors to pursue indictments that would not be possible under federal law.

In particular, Trump’s infamous phone call to Raffensperger could be considered a solicitation to commit fraud, and the state’s racketeering law could largely encompass Trump’s coordinated efforts to void the 2020 election.

Is this more likely to get Donald Trump in trouble than the Justice Department investigation?

Perhaps because Willis, as a district attorney empowered to prosecute only under state law, does not have the same limitations as DOJ investigators under federal law and policy.

She is not bound by DOJ policies regarding caution in pursuing investigations and prosecutions before an election. Nor does she carry the same political baggage as Attorney General Merrick Garland, who will ultimately decide to prosecute Trump under federal law. Garland was nominated by President Joe Biden, whom Trump could face again in 2024. Willis is an independent local elected official.

Even though Garland seeks to find out whether Trump violated federal law and Willis whether he violated Georgia law, the two can still sue Trump and others for the same actions under the doctrine of dual sovereignty, which allows state and federal governments to pursue parallel prosecutions for the same act as long as the act is an offense under federal and state law.

Is it related to the committee work of January 6?

Not technically. The probes are completely separated. But the events they are investigating are related, so there is significant overlap in their efforts. Trump’s campaign to reverse the election result in Georgia has failed and, according to the committee, that failure led him to a last-ditch effort to void the Jan. 6, 2021, election.

The commissions’ public hearings have disproportionately featured witnesses from Georgia compared to other similarly situated states. A June hearing featured almost entirely Georgia witnesses, with Raffensperger and his former senior aide Gabriel Sterling appearing on one panel while two former state election officials, Shaye Moss and Ruby Freeman, appeared on a second panel during from the same audience.

Peach State attracted disproportionate attention from the panel both because of the extensive evidence of wrongdoing, it is the only state where there are phone records of Trump lobbying the top election official and because so many of the figures who resisted the efforts, like Raffensperger and Sterling, were Republicans who had actually voted for Trump.

The evidence uncovered by the committee and revealed publicly will likely be very helpful to Willis in proving Trump’s mindset, and that he knew or should have known that he had in fact lost the 2020 election.

Has the Williss investigation encountered major setbacks?

Yes, there was one this week that created legal hurdles and made it easier to see the investigation as a partisan witch hunt, which could undermine its credibility.

A judge ruled this week that Willis cannot sue any of the state’s 16 bogus voters. In a ruling, a local county court judge ruled that Willis herself could not bring criminal charges against Sen. Burt Jones, who is the Republican candidate for lieutenant governor midterm, or demand testimonials and documents. Instead, Willis should defer to an independent outside group to appoint another DA to investigate Jones.

The decision came after Willis hosted a fundraiser for Charlie Bailey, a Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, ahead of his first runoff, which created too much conflict. In the decision disqualifying Willis, the judge wrote, an investigation of this importance, necessarily attracting public attention and touching so many political nerves in our society, cannot be burdened with legitimate doubts about the motives of the district attorneys. The district attorney doesn’t have to be apolitical, but his investigations do.

What happens next?

The special grand jury can sit for up to one year under Georgia law. However, it is unlikely to take that long. However, the grand juries report will not become an October surprise for this midterm election. A judge said in late July that he would block the publication of the report as the election approached.

Willis also signaled his willingness to call Trump before the grand jury, which would almost certainly trigger a major legal battle. However, no final decision regarding the former president’s compelling testimony has been made.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2022/7/29/23281081/georgia-trump-fani-willis-investigation The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos