Boris Johnson plans to fill the Lords with his cronies and legitimize corruption | Gordon Brown

EExactly 100 years ago, when his government was mired in scandal after scandal, including the sale of peerages, then Prime Minister David Lloyd George was ousted by Conservative backbenchers. Now that the current prime minister has also been unceremoniously dumped by Tory backbenchers, his attempt in his final weeks to create several new peerages once again puts the House of Lords at the center of the scandal.

A confidential document prepared by CT Group, the influential lobbying firm headed by Lynton Crosby which advises Boris Johnson, and which I have seen, does not hide the intention of the defenestrated Prime Ministers to pack the House of Lords. The document proposes that Johnson trample on all conventions and standards of propriety in an effort to get political candidates to vote for the Tory government, in particular his bill to renege on the international treaty he himself has signed on Northern Ireland.

This draft plan to add 39 to 50 new Tory peers includes an extraordinary requirement that each new peer waive their right to make their own judgment on the legislation before them. They must give, the newspaper said, a written commitment to attend and vote with the government.

The plan also legitimizes outright corruption. In a return to Ancient Corruption it was a feature of conservative 19th century Britain, obedient lords will be rewarded with lucrative special envoy posts, and, while those who do not stand for the vote will be placed on a list of names and shame, additional CBEs and titles will be distributed, fulfilling what is a seemingly insatiable demand for those already ennobled to be showered with additional honors in addition to their peerages.

But the cynicism of the Crosby Cabinets newspaper reaches new depths when it describes what it calls useful coverage of any media backlash. The perpetrators of this coup will claim, wrongly, that their real aim is to restore the balance between the South East, which has the greatest number of peers, and the North of England, Scotland and Wales, who are under-represented, as if the allocation of peerages is a real form of leveling.

The document also suggests that the perfect excuse to flood the House of Lords with Johnson cronies will be the Lords’ doubts about a hard Brexit, on the grounds that the peoples’ Brexit can only be delivered by such a corner of New Tories. This, he says, will provide excellent cover to advance the nominations. The report is also useful cover for Crosby, whose firm has had close ties to the tobacco industry, when he says the creation of Tory peers is also justified by the Lords’ refusal so far to vote. for a laissez-faire attitude towards tobacco. manufacturers and importers.

According to the Crosby Cabinets newspaper, the media can easily be caught off guard by the appointment of a few controversial figures or well-known celebrities, which will distract journalists from the real problem, which is the extent of gerrymandering.

One of the claims of the House of Lords for its existence is that it is a house of review, willing to take an independent view and provide expertise on a non-partisan basis; but the Crosby Firms conspiracy would nullify the appointment of these independent peers.

Opinion polls show this plan would meet public opposition: 71% of Britons are back the redesign of the House of Lords and opposition to the current Lords is felt as strongly among Tory voters as Labor, among Remainers and Out-goers and in the South as in the North. Support for the second chamber has dropped to 12% of the public; and with more than half of the British public believing that the House of Lords do not workthe solution is to reform the Lords, not to reinforce its non-representativeness.

The Crosby cabinet document inadvertently argues for this drastic overhaul. It is unclear why most members of the Lords were appointed, he says. The Conservative Lords ministers are inadequate and have little to offer. The leader of the Lords is a poor political manager. All of this raises deep questions about what the current appointments system has created and calls into question the unfettered patronage of the Prime Minister who alone can recommend appointments to the Queen.

Former Prime Ministers have realized that there must be limits to the use of this power, and Tony Blair and I have refused to submit the traditional resignation honors list, the abuse of which has undermined the reputation of a number of former prime ministers.

There are, of course, many honourable, dedicated and diligent members of the House of Lords, who should be commended for doing their best for the country and whose contributions to public life argue for a second house reformed.

But Johnson’s latest attempt to manipulate the Lords system is the culmination of years of constitutional vandalism, during which he and his predecessors have been shameless in appointing Conservative Party donors, rewarding them for what they have done to advance a narrow party interest, not the broader public interest.

Since 2010, successive Prime Ministers have nine high former party treasurers, each of whom donated at least 3 million to the party before their appointment. This has included Johnson cheerleader Peter Cruddas, whose nomination Johnson pushed through even after being deemed unfit by the House of Lords Independent Appointments Commission. Once you’ve paid your 3 million, you get your peerage, a former Conservative party chairman has claimed.

Money talks, and nowhere more than in the Lords. Twenty-two of the parties’ biggest donors who together have donated $54 million to the Tories have been appointed lords since 2010. Not only do these 22 have peerages, but, like one of the top Tory donors, Mohamed Amersi, confirmed this week When it comes to access capitalism, large cash grants give the privileged few unparalleled access to decision-makers, which I fear is an implicit or expressed quid pro quo that undermines our democracy. It proposes a new source of funding that would undermine the current system of access for a privileged few. Indeed, the party’s chief fundraiser and co-chair, Ben Elliot, he says, has taken access capitalism to a new level within the party without any proper transparency, which is why he is justly known title as Mr. Access All Areas. And we now know of inquiries involving members of the House of Lords into the acceleration of lucrative Covid contracts.

I tried in 2008 to go ahead with major reform of the Lords, but we have been defeated as previous attempts have been by the combined weight of peers who are not in favor of any reform, those who have found a reason to disagree with the details of our reform proposal. and those who claim that the only acceptable reform is total abolition. Now is the time to find out who really wants to change and who doesn’t. The preamble to the Parliament Act 1911 stated that the power of the House of Lords was only a stopgap measure until a popularly constituted, non-hereditary second house could be brought into operation. More than a century later, the modern constitution envisaged then still eludes us.

Abolition of the current House of Lords was one of the 10 pledges made by Keir Starmer when he assumed leadership of the Labor Party. Now Boris Johnson and Lynton Crosby have presented him with the strongest case possible for long overdue reform.