Watching Trump Golf: Decent Drives, Popped Putts, Lots of Sweat





BEDMINSTER, NJ Walking alongside Donald Trump while he golfs is a bit like watching his presidency: he tells you how well he is doing, mistakes are ignored and the only constant is a relentless stream of group photos with Trump cheerfully flashing a toothy smile and a thumbs up.

It was as entertaining, revealing and inexplicable as it sounds.

On Thursday, Trump was a competitor in the pro-am tournament on the eve of the Saudi-backed LIV golf event he is hosting this weekend at the lavish golf course he built in the northeast. western New Jersey. The intention of the outing was to team up celebrities and everyday golfers with the pros, and Trump was, understandably, in the first featured group of the day.

While Trump played a plethora of rounds of golf as president, aside from his guests, few got to witness his game of golf during his four years in the White House. The news media were kept at bay. But on Thursday, nearly 50 members of the tournament-accredited media as well as some event officials would accompany Trump on foot for 18 holes.

Trump’s golf party, which included security, drove about a dozen golf carts, usually two per cart. But there was a cart mostly manned by one person, and that was the only ex-president of the property behind the wheel.

For the pro-am, Trump was grouped with two of the best players to defect to the PGA Tour’s rival LIV Golf circuit: Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau, who won three major championships between them.

About 15 minutes late for his 10 a.m. tee time, Trump stepped onto the first tee wearing a white shirt and black slacks and sweating profusely under his MAGA hat. He was pale. To be fair, at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, which has little shade, no one strolling the course on a wet day with temperatures in the mid-90s was comfortable.

Stepping off the tee, Trump quickly became the focal point of more than a handful of photos. He organized the list of people in the photo, often giving instructions on who should stand where, like a photo shoot janitor.

Finally, it was time to start the round, and Trump’s opening drive took off down the rough left. But it was a respectable distance from the tee for a 76-year-old, around 220 yards.

A Quick Guide to the LIV Golf SeriesMap 1 of 6

A new series. The launch of the new Saudi-funded LIV Golf series has resurfaced long-standing questions about the moral obligations of athletes and their desire to compete and earn money. Here’s what you need to know:

What is LIV Golf? The series is an upstart professional golf tour funded by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund. Its organizers hope to position it as a player-power-focused alternative to the PGA Tour, which has been the highest level of professional golf for nearly a century.

Why is the new series controversial? The event created sparks within golf to upend the traditions and restrictions of how the game is played. He has also become a lightning rod for human rights activists who accuse Saudi Arabia of using sport to whitewash its reputation.

Who plays it? Many of golf’s biggest names, such as Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, have stayed away from LIV Golf. But several big names and former big champions, including Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Sergio Garca, have joined. Sweden’s Henrik Stenson, who was supposed to lead Team Europe at the 2023 Ryder Cup, has been stripped of his captaincy after announcing his move to the series.

What attracts players? LIV Golf events are the richest tournaments in golf history. The total purse for the first tournament was $25 million, and the winners’ share was $4 million. Last place in each event was guaranteed $120,000. This is on top of the appearance fees and nine-figure signing payments that some players have accepted.

The format of the pro-am was for each group to select the best tee shot and then play their second shots from that spot. For the rest of the hole, they were expected to play their own ball, wherever it came to rest. It was often impossible to assign exact scores to any player, but on the first par-4 hole, Trump needed five strokes to put his ball in the hole for a bogey.

But on the second hole, a telling pace for the day’s trip was set by Trump, and he defied polite golf protocol to wait your turn.

After hitting his second shot to the green, Trump ignored the other players in his group who had yet to hit and jumped into his cart and roared past. He parked a few yards from the putting surface (also a no-no as it can damage the short, delicate grass in that area). Standing in the fairway half a hole behind Trump, Johnson yelled ahead because he had yet to play his second shot and could have beaten the former president close to the green.

Trump reversed his cart and moved out of reach. But his forward style of play continued for much of the round. Often, Trump had put a hole while his playmates were still 125 yards down the fairway.

A few holes later, Trump stopped to speak with a group of reporters. He was asked how much he could earn by hosting the LIV Golf Tournament on his course.

I don’t do it for that. I do it because I think it’s good for golf, he says.

Trump smiled.

The important thing is that everyone played well, he said.

At this point, Trump had recorded, at best, a par. He also hadn’t holed out after his shot from a bunker failed to reach the green and became nestled in poor rough. Instead, he instructed his caddy to pick up the ball and walk to the next tee. On another hole, when a birdie putt rolled nearly six feet beyond the hole, he casually picked up the ball to hole out, seemingly conceding a par. Try that this weekend in your match with your regular foursome. Or any quartet.

At other times, a miss from Trump would simply be ignored. As if he understood the drill, his caddy retrieved the golf ball from the sand or deep rough and walked forward.

Trump, however, showed a sunny face throughout. It included a scene he couldn’t expect. As he was teeing off a 176-yard par-3 hole over a large pond, he was approached by three comedians who, together with LIV Golf, were leading what they called the Back Off Challenge during the pro-am. The idea was that the comedians, whose project is called Country Club Adjacent, would try to insult, taunt or harass every golfer on the tee to see if they would back off the shot before hitting it. The scenes were filmed for the groups on various social networks.

Trump agreed to play along.

As he stood over the ball, one of the comedians, Blake Webber, said: What would your fans say if you hit this one on the left?

Said Jake Adams: You built a golf course just to miss the green?

And finally, from Griff Pippin: Your swing looks broken. Was it made in China?

Trump did not flinch. But he cut his shot in the water.

Afterwards, Trump posed with the comedians for a group photo. He paused and smiled while simultaneously raising his right thumb.

