Merrick Garland dropping clues about Donald Trump would be out of place





For many, Tuesday night was a night of contrasts. There was a calm and measured Attorney General assuring the public that the Justice Department will hold accountable anyone found criminally responsible for the events of January 6, 2021 or for attempting to nullify the 2020 election. When NBC News, Lester Holt asked Merrick Garland if this approach could even apply to former President Donald Trump, even if Trump were to announce he was running for president again, Garland repeated the refrain that no one is above the law.

Garland remained expressionless without ever showing his hand, the consummate poker player.

Garland, probably aware that his every word and move would be scrutinized for clues, remained expressionless while never showing his hand, the consummate poker player. Later that night, The Washington Post reported, to much fanfare, that he had seen some of the cards Garland was holding and it appears the Justice Department is investigating Trump.

Although Tuesday night might have been confusing for some, for me it was an example of how things are supposed to work. Prosecutors and the media play different roles and move at different speeds as they both seek to uncover the truth.

It’s been so long since we’ve had an Attorney General to the letter that many Americans still aren’t quite sure whether they’re meant to be encouraged or disappointed by what they heard from Garland on Tuesday night. Since Trump left office, many have demanded swift justice for the man they hold responsible for assaulting our democracy. The pressure on Garland to act faster, say something, arrest anyone, anyone, close to Trump intensified when some members of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 assault against the US Capitol began to express their own frustration with him. But Garland was not going to give in to public pressure. This is not how a healthy justice department is supposed to do things. The ministry is supposed to follow the facts and the law and not the opinion pages.

The many people demanding immediate action from Garland can be forgiven if they have forgotten how justice and the rule of law are supposed to be carried out. After all, these people watched as one of Trump’s attorneys general, William Barr, shamelessly jumped at the release of Mueller’s special counsel report with his own press conference that included a four-page summary filled with fabrication. They watched that same attorney general appoint a special counsel, John Durham, to try to destroy the initial investigation into Russian interference in the Trump campaign, even after the DOJ’s own inspector general determined the case was properly founded. And, they watched that same lackey attorney general mislead the public about the perceived dangers of mail-in voting.

Now we have a Justice Department that is back to methodically focusing on the facts. We have an Attorney General who will not call a press conference to tell us his opinion on the results of an investigation or even to tell us that an investigation exists. This can be frustrating for some people, especially those who believed that if there had been an investigation, we would have already seen leaks indicating an investigation. Its good. This is how the Department of Justice is supposed to work, it’s not supposed to run away.

People demanding immediate action from Garland can be forgiven if they have forgotten how justice and the rule of law are supposed to be carried out.

Garland’s cautious approach contrasts with the tidal wave of reporting that quickly drowned out her low-key comments. The report began Tuesday night with news from the Washington Posts that the DOJ had called at least two high-ranking aides to Vice President Mike Pence on a grand jury and questioned them for hours about Trump’s actions related to the program. alternate voters. This report was quickly followed by NBC News reports that essentially corroborated the DOJ’s interest in Trump. The New York Times weighed in with further confirmation. The far right, including a Breitbart News editor, immediately cried foul over the Washington Posts scoop and claimed someone in Justice needed to flee. Yet that report made no mention of DOJ sources. To me, it sounded much more like the information was either coming from the grand jury witnesses or from people close to them.

The media doing their job pursuing the facts and sometimes loudly reporting the news with news banners is just as essential as the Department of Justice doing its job quietly and methodically. This may seem like a bewildering contrast, even a conflict. But that’s how things are supposed to be. It’s all part of a healthy democracy.

Garland previously responded to questions about the perception that the Justice Department is moving too slowly in its Jan. 6 investigation by saying: We have to get it right. So far it is.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.msnbc.com/opinion/msnbc-opinion/merrick-garland-dropping-hints-about-donald-trump-would-be-out-n1297566 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos