



NEW DELHI: Did Pakistani tycoon Arif Naqvi help funnel millions of dollars to Imran Khan’s PTI? A new report may have exposed a long-kept secret about the finances of the former Pakistani prime minister’s political party, which have been under the scrutiny of the Election Commission for many years. A Financial Times report claims that Naqvi, a prominent Pakistani businessman and founder of the Dubai-based Abraaj Group, held a cricket tournament at his country estate in the village of Wootton, Oxfordshire, from 2010 to 2012 and used proceeds from charity fundraisers. to fund Imran’s festival. The report states that Naqvi transferred up to three installments directly to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in 2013, totaling $2.12 million. According to the UK-based publication, guests taking part in the ‘Wootton T20 Cup’ were asked to pay between 2,000 and 2,500 each to attend. The money apparently went to unspecified philanthropic causes. The report says the fees were paid to Wootton Cricket Ltd, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands and owned by Naqvi, and the money was used to fund Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. Notably, Imran himself was invited into the league, along with many PTI members, and was even “persuaded to take the field at Wootton. Minister in the Government of the Emirates who is also a member of the Abu Dhabi Royal Family,” the FT report said. The report claims that Naqvi exchanged emails with a colleague about the $1.2 million transfer. to PTI.” Six days after the $2 million arrived in the Wootton Cricket Bank Account, Naqvi transferred $1.2 million of it to Pakistan in two instalments. Rafique Lakhani, Abraaj’s senior executive responsible for cash flow management, wrote in an email to Naqvi that the transfers were for PTI,” the report states. The bombshell claims made in the report come at a when the ousted Imran Khan is facing problems in the country over an alleged banned funding case.Political parties in Pakistan are not allowed to receive funds from foreign nationals and companies. Pakistan-based Geo TV, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has been investigating party funding since 2014, when founder Akbar S Babar alleged major irregularities in party finances, including outside funding of Pakistan. While the case has been concluded, the date of the verdict has not yet been announced by the polling committee. It was previously reported that Naqvi had funded Imran Khan’s political party. However nt, the actual source of the money was never revealed. Meanwhile, when asked by FT, Imran Khan responded by saying he went to a ‘nt fundraising party which was attended by many PTI supporters’. The FT report describes the timing as “critical” for Khan to raise funds ahead of the 2013 general election due in May. According to the publication, Naqvi worked closely with other Pakistani businessmen to raise funds for his campaign, Geo News reported.

