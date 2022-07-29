When Jokowi rushes to meet volunteers to say Ojo Milk





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) gathered its volunteer leaders today. The meeting was held on the same day that Jokowi arrived from a visit to China, Japan and South Korea. Jokowi arrived in Indonesia from South Korea at 02:00 WIB, Friday (29/7/2022). Jokowi arrived at Soekarno-Hatta Airport, Tangerang, Banten, after a 7-hour flight from South Korea. during the day, Jokowi directly held a meeting with the Head of Volunteers at Bogor Palace, West Java. A number of volunteers who participated included Pro Jokowi (Projo), Labor Volunteers Friends of Jokowi, Bara JP, at the Great Indonesia Creative House (RKIH). ADVERTISING SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT It is rumored that Jokowi has summoned his volunteers to meet today since arriving in China on July 25, 2022. Jokowi’s meeting with the volunteers was held behind closed doors today. During the meeting, besides discussing global conditions and national issues, Jokowi is said to have discussed political attitudes in the 2024 presidential election. Jokowi asked his volunteers not to be rushed to convey their political position. “The president also told us not to rush into conveying political attitudes,” General Chairman of Friends of Jokowi Labor Volunteers Andi Gani Nena Wea said, revealing the content of the volunteers’ meeting with Jokowi to Jokowi. detik.comFriday (29/7/2022). This is not the first time that Jokowi has warned his volunteers not to rush. On several occasions, Jokowi often asked his volunteers to “do not rush‘ determine the political direction. In addition to political attitudes, Jokowi said he discussed domestic issues, including the threat of a global recession. “The meeting was closed and discussed several issues in the country as well as global conditions. The President also indicated that the economic recession has hit dozens of countries and that there must be mutual cooperation among people to face the threat of a global recession,” said the president of the Confederation of All Indonesian Trade Unions (KSPSI). Whether related or not, the combined volunteers of Jokowi are also currently preparing for the first Indonesian People’s Consultation (Musra) in Bandung. Musra Indonesia I was prepared by Jokowi volunteers to recruit presidential and vice presidential candidates in 2024. There are 17 voluntary organizations Jokowi who are members of the musra. These are Projo, Jokowi Labor Volunteer Friend, Jokowi National Secretariat, Bara JP, GK Center, Almisbat, RPJB, Jokowi Ambassador, Jokowi Kornas, RKIH, JAMAN, GAPURA, Index, KIB , the secretary of Jokowi Nusantara, KA-PT and Maluku. Satu Hati. . See also ‘Ketum Projo: Popular deliberation results sent to Jokowi’: [Gambas:Video 20detik] (mae/tor)

