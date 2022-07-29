PTI files complaint after Imran Khan receives death threats again





Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has filed a complaint against a leader of the Awami National Party (ANP) for allegedly threatening the party’s chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan with death. PTI Additional General Secretary Omer Ayub Khan lodged a complaint against PNA Chief Aimal Wali Khan at the Secretariat Police Station, but police said they had sent a letter to the Legal Branch for advice on the request, the Dawn newspaper reported.

The app mentioned that the head of the PNA said: “If you want to make the country safe, then Imran Khan ko thikane lagana ho ga (Imran Khan must be eliminated).” Ayub Khan said he had a video clip of the statement made by the ANP leader.

The statement also mentions that Aamir Kiani and Sibghatullah Virk are witnesses to Aimal Wali’s statement, local media reported. Previously, letters had been sent to Imran Khan by intelligence agencies and institutes warning him that his life was in danger.

The complaint called for the arrest of Aimal Wali Khan and added that the case should be filed immediately against those involved in the plot. The Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) said that the police received the request and recorded it in the daily newspaper of the Secretariat Police Station, adding that it was a political statement and that the cases were not registered on these declarations.

Even though the statement is not a recognizable offence, a legal opinion has been sought from the police prosecutor’s office about the claim, the PRO added. The PRO indicates that a letter was also drafted and sent to the branch.

Previously, amid assassination rumors, a spy attempt on Imran Khan was foiled in June when a Bani Gala employee tried to plant a spying device in Khan’s bedroom. Citing sources, local Pakistani outlet ARY News reported that a Bani Gala employee had been paid to install a device in the former prime minister’s bedroom. However, the snooping attempt was foiled after another employee informed the security team of the device’s installation.

This development comes amid rumors of a plot to assassinate Imran Khan. Previously, security agencies had been put on high alert in nearby Bani Gala areas in the city due to this alleged threat. Many PTIs claimed that Imran Khan’s life was in danger.

Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Faisal Vawda had also made similar claims that there had been a plot to assassinate the former Pakistani prime minister over his refusal to “sell out the country”. (ANI)

