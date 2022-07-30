SC issues notice to Feds in Imran Khan’s plea against NAB Act





ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Supreme Court has issued an opinion to the federal government on a plea by Imran Khan against changes to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Act, ARY NEWS reported.

The President of the PTI has asked the Supreme Court to stay the implementation of the recent changes through the Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance Bill 2022.

Arguing the case, Khawaja Haris, the attorney representing PTI, said the new law also has a section that prohibits anyone from becoming an approver who has secured a plea bargain with the NAB.

Are you saying that a man who gets a plea bargain should be allowed to become an approver, asked CJP Umar Ata Bandial and further remarked that the arguments mean it would be difficult for the prosecutor to convict a suspect.

During the hearing, Judge Mansoor Ali Shah said the court would intervene in the case of the Parliaments when their action is unconstitutional.

CJP Bandial further asked how many pending cases will be affected by the amendment.

Khawaja Haris said he was not asking for the cases to be stayed, but that any statutory remedy should be tied to the outcome of the appeal to the supreme court.

The SC issued an advisory to the government on the link between the ruling of a case pending trial and the outcome of the Supreme Court against the NAB Act and adjourned the hearing for next Friday.

Read more: HOW NAB ACT CHANGES INCAPACITATE THE WATCHDOG FROM LIABILITY?

It is pertinent to mention here that a Special Bench of the Supreme Court (SC) has been formed to hear the petition filed by former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan against the recent amendments to the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) 1999.

According to the details, a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Justice Umar Ata Bandial, along with Justice Ijazul Haq and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, has been formed to hear the petition.

comments

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arynews.tv/sc-issues-notice-to-federal-govt-in-imran-khans-plea-against-nab-law/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos