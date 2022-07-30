Fox News, once home to Trump, now often ignores him





It has been over 100 days since Donald J. Trump was interviewed on Fox News.

The network, which is owned by Rupert Murdoch and spurred Mr Trump’s rise from real estate developer and reality TV star to the White House, now often bypasses him in favor of featuring other Republicans.

In the opinion of the former presidents, according to two people who spoke to him recently, Foxs ignoring him is a far worse affront than posting stories and comments he complains are too negative. The network effectively displaces it from its preferred location: the center of the information cycle.

On July 22, as Mr. Trump rallied supporters in Arizona and teased the possibility of running for president in 2024, saying we may have to start over, Fox News chose not to show the event the same approach he took to almost all of them. of its rallies this year. Instead, the network aired Laura Ingrahams’ interview with a possible rival for the 2024 Republican nomination, Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida. It was the first of two prime-time interviews Fox aired with Mr. DeSantis in the span of five days; he appeared on the Tucker Carlsons show shortly after talking to Mrs Ingraham.

When Mr. Trump addressed a rally of conservatives in Washington this week, Fox did not broadcast the speech live. He instead showed a few clips after he finished speaking. On the same day, he broadcast live for 17 minutes a speech by former Vice President Mike Pence.

Mr Trump recently complained to aides that even Sean Hannity, his 20-year-old friend, doesn’t seem to pay him much attention anymore, a person who spoke to him recalled.

The snubs are no coincidence, according to several people close to Mr. Murdochs Fox Corporation who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the company’s operations. This month, the New York Post and the Wall Street Journal, both owned by Mr. Murdoch, published scathing editorials about Mr. Trump’s actions regarding the Jan. 6, 2021 riot on Capitol Hill.

Skepticism towards the former chairman extends to the highest levels of the company, according to two people familiar with the thinking of Mr Murdoch, the chairman, and his son Lachlan, the chief executive. It also reflects concerns Republicans in Washington, like Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the Minority Leader, have expressed to the Murdochs about the potential harm Mr. Trump could do to parties’ chances in the upcoming election, particularly his chances of taking control of the Senate.

Murdoch’s unease with Mr. Trump stems from his refusal to accept his electoral defeat, according to two people familiar with those conversations, and is generally in line with the views of Republicans, like Mr. McConnell, who mostly backed the former President But Long ago said the election was settled and condemned his efforts to void it.

A person familiar with Murdoch’s thinking said she remained insistent that Fox News made the right decision when its decision desk predicted Joseph R. Biden would win Arizona just after 11 p.m. election, a decision that infuriated Mr. Trump and short-circuited his attempt to prematurely declare victory. This person said that Lachlan Murdoch privately described the decision bureaus call, which came days before other networks concluded that Mr. Trump had lost the state, as something that only Fox had the courage and the science of doing.

Donald Trump, post-presidential The former president remains a powerful force in Republican politics.

Some people have acknowledged that Fox’s current approach to Mr. Trump may be temporary. If Mr. Trump announces he is running for president, or is indicted, he will warrant more coverage, they said.

A spokesman for Mr McConnell declined to comment. A Fox Corporation spokeswoman also declined to comment, as did a spokeswoman for Mr. Trump.

Mr Trump’s relationship with the Murdoch media empire has long complicated an arrangement of mutual convenience and distrust that has seen sensational ups and downs since Mr Trump first spoke out on the gossip pages of the New York Post in the 1980s.

But the feud between the former president and the media baron that has helped set the Republican party agenda for decades is happening in a much larger and more fragmented media landscape, as new personalities and platforms make it much more difficult for a single medium to change the narrative. . Mr. Trump’s allies in conservative media corners more loyal to him, including Breitbart, Newsmax and talk radio, are already seizing on the turn inside Fox as evidence of betrayal.

Mr. Trump seems ready to fight. He lambasted Fox & Friends this week on his social media service, Truth Social, for being terrible and going to the dark side after one of his hosts mentioned Mr DeSantis had beaten Mr Trump in two recent polls. of a hypothetical 2024 Republican Primary Contest. Then, offering no evidence, he blamed Paul Ryan, the Republican former Speaker of the House, with whom he often clashed. Mr. Ryan serves on the board of directors of Fox Corporations.

The Post often sided with Mr. Trump in its editorials when he was president. But it sometimes went against him, like when Mr. Trump refused to concede the election in 2020 and the headline on the front pages of the newspapers rang out: Mr. President, STOP THE MADNESS.

Mr Trump found a home on Fox News when the networks founder Roger Ailes gave him a weekly slot on Fox & Friends in 2011. Mr Trump used the platform to connect with the nascent Tea movement Party as he defeated establishment Republicans like Mr. Ryan and spreading a lie about the authenticity of President Barack Obama’s birth certificate.

Initially, neither Mr. Ailes nor Mr. Murdoch viewed Mr. Trump as a serious presidential candidate. Mr. Ailes told his colleagues at the time that he believed Mr. Trump was using his 2016 campaign to get a better deal with NBC, which aired The Apprentice, according to Insurgency, that reporters’ account of Mr. Trump in the GOP And, when Ivanka Trump told Mr. Murdoch at a 2015 luncheon that his father intended to run, Mr. Murdoch reportedly didn’t even look up from his soup, according to The Devils Bargain, by Joshua Green.

But as Mr. Trump became bigger than any media and bigger than even his own political party, he was able to turn the tide and rally his supporters against Fox or any other media he deemed too critical of him. . He regularly used Twitter to attack Fox personalities like Megyn Kelly, Charles Krauthammer and Karl Rove.

The network could always criticize him in its news coverage. But now the skepticism is stronger in asides from news anchors, in interviews with voters or in opinion pieces for other Murdoch-owned properties.

Referring to the congressional inquiry into the Jan. 6 attack, Fox presenter Bret Baier said Mr Trump looked awful detailing that it took him 187 minutes to be persuaded to say publicly anything about the riot. A recent segment on FoxNews.com featured interviews with Trump supporters who were extremely unenthusiastic about a possible third campaign, saying they thought his time was over and was a bit too polarizing. Afterwards, they shared their thoughts on who should replace him on the ticket. They unanimously nominated Mr. DeSantis.

I spent 11 years at Fox, and I know that nothing pre-recorded reaches a Fox screen that hasn’t been approved and sanctioned at the highest levels of management, said Eric Bolling, a former Fox host who is now with Newsmax. Especially when it comes to a presidential election.

There is no denying that Fox News remains Fox News. In recent weeks, viewers have seen the occasional critical coverage of Mr. Trump, but, unlike other news networks, Fox has chosen to air its own prime-time programming rather than committee hearings. tasked with investigating the January 6 attack. (The author of this article is an MSNBC contributor.) Mr. Carlson, Mr. Hannity and Ms. Ingraham dismiss the hearings as a show trial.

They’re lying and we’re not going to help them, Mr Carlson said. What we’re going to do instead is try to tell you the truth.

The network aired the Jan. 6 committee hearings during the daytime, when far fewer viewers are tuned in. But other segments during the day and early evening air violent crime in Democratic-run cities or the verbal and physical stumbles of Mr. Bidens. As the government announced that a key indicator of economic health had declined last quarter, the Fox headline scribbled on the read screen, Biden denies recession as the United States enters recession.

On April 13, Mr. Trump called Mr. Hannity’s show and went through a list of crises he said wouldn’t happen if we had won this election, which we did.

He has not been interviewed on the network since.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/07/29/business/media/fox-news-donald-trump-rupert-murdoch.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos