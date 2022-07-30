PM Modi launches India’s first international bullion exchange in Gujarat





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched India International Bullion Exchange (IIBX), the country’s first international bullion exchange near Gandhinagar. He visited India’s first International Financial Services Center (IFSC) at the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) on Friday. This exchange will facilitate efficient price discovery with assurance of responsible sourcing and quality, in addition to giving impetus to the financialization of gold in India. The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for the headquarters building of the International Financial Services Centers Authority. Apart from this, Modi has launched the NSE IFSC-SGX Connect platform. Under this system, all Nifty derivatives orders placed by Singapore Exchange Limited (SGX) members will be routed and matched on the NSE-IFSC order matching and trading platform. The Connect platform will enhance derivatives market liquidity at GIFT-IFSC. “The International Financial Services Centers Authority (IFSCA) will become a catalyst, it will support innovation and also become a catalyst for growth opportunities. In 2008 there was a global economic crisis and recession. there was an atmosphere of political paralysis in India. But, at that time, Gujarat was making new and big strides in fintech. I’m glad that this idea has progressed so far today “India is now aligned with countries like the US, UK and Singapore from where global finance is directed. Today, India is one of the largest economies in the world. Today record foreign investment is coming to India,” Prime Minister Modi said at the launch. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Ministers of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad were also present at the events. Gujarat | Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Gandhinagar. He will soon lay the first stone of the building of the headquarters of the Authority of International Financial Services Centers. PM will also launch India International Bullion Exchange (IIBX) and NSE IFSC-SGX Connect. pic.twitter.com/gq67cwSsdN — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2022 “It is a momentous and historic occasion when three major milestones are launched. The Prime Minister has sown the seeds of this center (GIFT City) and will launch key insiders and more initiatives will come in the near future,” Sitharaman said. . “Gujarat contributes more than 8% to the economy of the country. Gujarat has become a center of diamonds, manufacturing and ceramics. We are now striving to make it a center for financial services,” said Gujarat CM.

Dear reader, Business Standard has always endeavored to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that matter to you and that have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your constant encouragement and feedback on how to improve our offering has only strengthened our resolve and commitment to these ideals. Even in these challenging times stemming from Covid-19, we remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative opinions and incisive commentary on relevant topical issues.

However, we have a request. As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more so that we can continue to bring you more great content. Our subscription model has received an encouraging response from many of you who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of bringing you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practice the journalism we are committed to. Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard. digital editor

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.business-standard.com/article/markets/pm-modi-launches-india-s-first-international-bullion-exchange-in-gujarat-122072900908_1.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos