Not a COAS job to seek US help in securing IMF loan: Imran





Former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan says it was not the army chief’s job to approach the United States over the International Monetary Fund (IMF) deal .

“If these reports are accurate, [Chief of Army Staff] General Bajwa asks for help from America to get the IMF [loan] it means that the country is weakening,” he said in an interview with the local television channel on Friday.

His statement comes as General Bajwa of COAS approached the US administration with a request for help in securing a quick dispersal of a tranche of the IMF bailout package in a bid to stabilize Pakistan’s flagging economy.

According to security sources, the army chief spoke by phone with US Undersecretary of State Wendy Sherman earlier this week.

They said General Bajwa appealed to the White House and the Treasury Department to urge the IMF to immediately provide nearly $1.2 billion that Pakistan is expected to receive under a resumed lending program. .

“If America helps us in the current situation, what will she ask for in return for help? I am afraid that the country’s security will be weakened,” Imran remarked.

Commenting on developments, the ex-PM said the report implied that no one, including the international community and the people of the country, have confidence in the coalition government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif .

Imran said the only way to pull the economy out of crisis and reverse the “regime change operation” was to hold early and transparent elections.

Also read: Army chief calls on US to help Pakistan secure IMF loan tranche

The former prime minister said that after the PTI dealt a blow to the PML-N in the Punjab by-elections, the incumbent leaders were reluctant to go to the first polls.

” Their [government] the concerns are legitimate because Pakistan has changed as it was convinced to win the elections using the state apparatus,” he said, adding that the ruling alliance was surprised after his party won a landslide victory despite attempts at rigging.

Imran said the Pakistani people had rejected the “regime change operation” he alleged was engineered by the United States to overthrow their government by backing the opposition parties’ no-confidence motion.

“Someone must be responsible for the current crisis…all economic indicators have deteriorated and the markets have lost confidence…” he said, referring to his ousting from power.

Watch the full interview here:

