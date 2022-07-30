“No one got to the bottom of 9/11”





Former President Trump told ESPN on Thursday that “nobody got to the bottom of 9/11” after being asked about 9/11 survivors and their families protesting a Saudi-backed LIV Golf event on one of its golf courses.

Inside the News: ‘Unfortunately no one got to the bottom of the events of 9/11, and they should have,’ Trump said, calling perpetrators of terror attack ‘maniacs who did this thing horrible to our city, to our country, to the world.”

Flashback: Last year, the FBI released a declassified 2016 document linked to its investigation, which showed the Saudi hijackers allegedly received significant support from Saudi government officials, writes Rebecca Falconer of Axios.

Fifteen of the 19 9/11 attackers were Saudi nationals. 9/11 Families United said in a statement at the time that the report involved “many Saudi government officials, in a coordinated effort to mobilize a critical support network for the early 9/11 hijackers. , Nawaf al Hazmi and Khalid al Mihdhar.” The redacted report did not include any evidence of a direct link to the ruling royal family, and the Saudi government denied any wrongdoing.

The big picture: Families of 9/11 victims have criticized the LIV golf tour and demanded Trump cancel the event, hosted by the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

The families also posted an ad criticizing Trump for working with the new golf circuit, reports The Washington Post. We just can’t understand how you could agree to accept money from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia golf league to hold their tournament on your golf course and to do so in the shadow of Ground Zero in New Jersey, which lost more than 700 residents in the attacks, the group wrote in a letter to Trump, according to the Post. Without the support these hijackers received from the Saudi government, 9/11 would never have happened, Brett Eagleson, one of the founders of 9/11 Justice, told The Post. Trump told the Wall Street Journal earlier this week that he “can’t really comment on ‘the 9/11 families’ because I don’t know exactly what they’re saying, and what they’re saying who did what. “.

Go deeper: Trump: LIV Golf is worth ‘billions of dollars’ to Saudi Arabia

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.axios.com/2022/07/28/trump-september-11-liv-golf-event The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos