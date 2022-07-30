‘Puppy gate’ had to be made to stop Boris Johnson breaking covid rules

The Prime Minister has been repeatedly confined to his office after being mashed (Picture: PA)

An explosive account of life at No 10 has brought to light Boris Johnson’s tantrums and alleged need for home training.

Supervising the prime minister during the pandemic was like being a nanny, his former senior aide claimed.

Cleo Watson has written exclusively in Tatler about his experience working for the Chief Curator.

Mr Johnson was said to have faced strict rules and orders at the height of the covid outbreak.

A dedicated puppy gate has been created to lock the Prime Minister in after he was contacted by contact tracing, Ms Watson claims.

She wrote: The Prime Minister himself was well trained at home. Like many, he was pinged a few times and insisted on working from his desk downstairs while self-isolating.

Very soon, this necessitated setting up chairs as barriers in the doorway, as he couldn’t help but cross the threshold into our next room to look over his shoulders at what people were working on.

Cleo Watson has written an explosive account of her time working for Boris Johnson (Picture: PA)



The former assistant compared her role to that of a nanny (Photo: Mark Thomas/REX/Shutterstock)

Thus, the Prime Minister’s Puppy Gate was created. He knelt on the seats, his elbows propped up like a large, unruly golden retriever, howling for attention.

Ms Watson’s account of life at No 10 during the pandemic also touches on issues closer to home.

She observed the sheer bravery of Carrie waiting for news of her husband’s health after contracting covid-19 and the out of body experience she felt while waiting for updates.

Ms Watson was drafted to join Mr Johnsons cabinet by Dominic Cummings, another former Prime Minister’s aide.

When the couple’s relationship soured, ramifications quickly hit Ms Watson.

The former assistant had worked closely with Dominic Cummings when Covid started (Picture: Getty)



Ms Watson has been described as an old lamp due to her connection to Cummings (Picture: Shutterstock)

I can’t look at you anymore because it reminds me of Dom, she claims the prime minister told her.

In her post on Tatler, the former assistant added that she was compared to an ugly old lamp left over from a failed marriage.

Ms Watson had worked on the Vote Leave campaign and in Office of Theresa Mays before she was called upon to join Mr Johnsons cabinet.

While her role as special adviser seemed fanciful, she likened it more to that of a nanny.

Boris Johnson was tasked with picking up his dog Dilyn’s poo (Picture: EPA)

She used a teapot pose to ask Mr Johnson to perform tasks, such as picking up poop from his dog Dilyns.

The Prime Minister should have been ordered to pick up his dog’s excrement after he used an office carpet as a toilet.

I alternated between stern and soothing words written by Ms Watson, adding that tantrums during the pandemic were not uncommon for the Prime Minister.

The article by Tatler’s former assistants had been written before the release of a new TV show that will depict life at No. 10 during the pandemic.

This England stars Kenneth Branagh as Prime Minister, Ophelia as Carrie, and Andrew Buchan as former Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

The series will follow Mr Johnson’s first months in charge of the country and dive into the start of the pandemic.

It will also shed light on his tumultuous personal life and the aftermath of Brexit.

This England is set to air later this year, by which time a replacement for the prime minister will likely have been found.

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak are battling to become the new leader of the Conservative parties (Picture: Getty Images)

The competition between Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak are tightening up ahead of September, when a winner in the race for No. 10 will be announced.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace is one of the latest prominent Tories to share his views on the remaining nominees.

He made the comments during an election campaign in Leeds in support of Ms Truss.

Meanwhile, Mr Sunak has been accused of walking through the door of Mr Johnson’s office.

As Secretary of Defense I don’t have the luxury of just walking out the door, I have a role to play in keeping this country safe, Mr Wallace said.

