India now among select nations shaping global financial sector trends: PM Narendra Modi

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India is now in the company of some countries like the US, UK and Singapore where new trends in the global financial sector are emerging.

He said that after independence India had confined itself within its borders due to low self-confidence and hundreds of years of ‘slavery’, but now things are changing and the country is rapidly integrating into world markets.

Modi was speaking at a reception held in Gujarat International Finance Tec (GIFT) town near Gandhinagar after the foundation stone of the International Financial Services Centers Authority (IFSCA) was laid and the inauguration of the India International Bullion Exchange (IIBX) and NSC (National Stock Exchange) IFSC (International Financial Service Centre) and SGX (Singapore Exchange Ltd) Connect Platform.

“Today, India is lining up with countries like the US, UK and Singapore where emerging trends in the global financial sector are emerging. I congratulate the people of the country for this achievement,” Modi said. He said India needs institutions that can facilitate its growing role in the global economy.

“India is one of the largest economies in the world. So in the future, when our economy is bigger than it is today, we have to be ready now. For that, we need institutions that can respond to our current and future role in the global economy,” Modi said. Modi said India accounts for 40% of real-time digital payments globally.

“GIFT City is emerging as a hub of commerce and technology. GIFT City celebrates both wealth and wisdom. I am happy to see that through GIFT City, India is progressing with strong participation in the service sector globally,” he said. The Prime Minister said that these three institutions – IIBX, IFSCA and NSE IFSC-SGX Connect – will help India connect to the global economy.

Modi said GIFT City since its inception when he was Gujarat CM has been ahead of its time and the aspirations of the compatriots are attached to the planned business district. “Unfortunately, there was a political paralysis in India when the global recession hit in 2008. But, even then, Gujarat was making leaps and bounds in the fintech sector thanks to GIFT City. Today, this idea has grown exponentially. GIFT City is something that celebrates both wealth and vision,” said Modi.

He said the best minds around the world reside and grow up in GIFT City, which is home to offices, residential apartments, schools, hospitals, hotels, clubs, retail and recreational facilities. He said India’s identity should not be limited to just being a big market, but should be a “market maker”.

“IFSCA should make regulations and operating costs competitive not only in India, but also with countries like UAE (Dubai) and Singapore. Your goal should be to become a leader in of regulation, to set high standards for the rule of law and to become the world’s preferred center of arbitration,” the Prime Minister said. He said that although Indians were known to travel across the world for trade and business.in the past people started ignoring this aspect and glorious past after independence.

Modi gave an example from his native Vadnagar where ancient coins have been found during excavations, which the prime minister said shows that Indians had trade relations with other parts of the world in the past.

“After independence, we had confined ourselves to our own borders. This happened because of the exhaustion of self-confidence due to prolonged slavery. But the new India of today is changing these old ways to think. Today, we are integrating into global markets and the supply chain. and GIFT City is the gateway to connect to these global opportunities,” said the Prime Minister.

When launching IIBX, Modi said it would help Indian jewelers buy gold and other precious metals seamlessly. “As gold trading is increasingly organized through this exchange, India will be able to set gold prices and this will have an impact across the world,” Modi said.

“As of June 2022, mutual fund assets stood at Rs 35 lakh crore. This shows that people want to invest. So we need to educate them and provide them with the required information,” Modi said, urging the industry to focus on financial literacy. . Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel were present at the ceremony.

GIFT City (Gujarat International Finance Tec-City) has been envisioned as an integrated hub for financial and technology services not only for India but for the world. IFSCA is the unified regulatory body for the development and regulation of financial products, financial services and financial institutions in the International Financial Services Centers (IFSCs) in India.

The building, for which Modi laid the foundation stone, has been conceptualized as an iconic structure, reflecting the growing importance and stature of GIFT-IFSC as a leading international financial center.

IIBX will facilitate efficient price discovery with assurance of responsible sourcing and quality, in addition to giving impetus to the financialization of gold in India. This will enable India to earn its rightful place in the global bullion market and serve the international value chain with integrity and quality. NSE IFSC-SGX Connect is a framework between NSE’s subsidiary within the GIFT International Financial Services Center (IFSC) and Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX).

Under Connect, all Nifty derivatives orders placed by members of the Singapore Stock Exchange will be routed and matched on the NSE-IFSC order matching and trading platform.

(With PTI inputs)