



The Chinese Foreign Ministry accuses the White HousedenyFriday when he claimed that President Biden had discussed thegenocide and slaveryUyghur Muslims with his Beijing counterpart, Xi Jinping, on Thursday. Press officerKarine Jean-Pierre told reportershours after Biden called out genocide and forced labor practices by the [Peoples Republic of China]. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijan responded by lambasting the administration fora press conference on Friday. You said the White House press secretary claimed genocide and forced labor came up on last night’s call. This is misinformation, Lijan countered. Prime Minister Salih Hudayar of the East Turkestan government in exile, and a victim of the Chinese genocide, criticized Biden for his persistent silence. “I have never heard President Joe Biden speak out publicly against China’s ongoing genocide of the Uyghurs and other Turkic peoples in East Turkestan; it’s always been other officials,” Hudayar said. “President Biden must keep his campaign promise and act against China’s ongoing genocide. He must publicly face the cameras and directly call out China, including Xi Jinping, for its ongoing genocide in East Turkestan if he is really sincere in defending human rights,” Hudayar continued. “Otherwise, the expansion of concentration camps, crematoriums built for the camps, organ harvesting, forced labor, rape, forced sterilization and other crimes against humanity will continue.” The Chinese Communist Party (CCP), under the direct authorization of General Secretary Xi Jinping, has illegally imprisoned more than one million Muslim Uyghurs and other ethnic groups in camps in East Turkestan (renamed Xinjiang). The CCP also seeks to kidnap Uighurs living overseas to force them back to the People’s Republic of China (PRC). Despite this, the US State Department has chosen not to name the PRC as a sponsor state for human trafficking in its2022 Trafficking in Persons Reportsaid US Senator Marco Rubio. Salih Hudayar was elected Prime Minister of the government-in-exile of East Turkestan on November 11, 2019. The East Turkestan Government-in-Exile, also known as the East Turkestan Republic Government-in-Exile (ETGE), is a parliamentary government-in-exile established and headquartered in Washington, D.C. by Uyghurs, Kazakhs and other peoples of East Turkestan. (Xinjiang).

