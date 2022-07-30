Spoiler alert: Liz Cheney may take January 6 warnings about Trump in GOP primary





She knows she’s right, but there’s also Pollyanna’s optimism that she can prevail. Inevitably, I think she’ll learn she won’t,” Jolly told CQ Roll Call. To put it generously, if her intention is to move the Republican Party beyond Donald Trump, but also the wound he has inflicted on the republic, she would be number one. Others have tried this nobly, in small and large ways. None succeeded.

The party doesn’t feel like it, said Jolly, who lost a re-election bid in 2016 after refusing to back Trump. Not only are the numbers not there for her to be the nominee, but they are less than tiny.

There are many reasons to calculate that Cheneys’ goal of a 2024 bid would be to continue the January 6 committees drumming that Trump is more threatening than presidential.

His main presidential prospects are limited. But it could make Trump’s life miserable during the campaign, said Brad Bannon, a Democratic strategist. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis would love to have him on the debate stage to bring down Trump.

Whit Ayers, a Republican strategist, said in an interview that the so-called GOP big tent actually consists of three groups: 10% are never Trump, 30% are always Trump, and then there’s 60% who are maybe Trump, people who voted twice for Trump but are ready to vote for other people in 2024 who carry less baggage.

