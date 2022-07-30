RUDA, CBD’s game-changing projects, must be completed: Imran Khan





LAHORE: Former Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that to provide substantial relief to the people of Punjab, priority would be given to speedy completion of development projects initiated during his tenure.

The Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) project and the Central Business District (CBD) project is a real game-changer that can bring about a revolutionary change in the socio-economic condition of the Punjab province as well as its people, it said. -he assures.

Imran Khan said this during a high level meeting of CBD and RUDA through a video link. The meeting was chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and attended by former federal ministers Fawad Chaudhry, Moonis Elahi, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Farrukh Habib, Dr. Shahbaz Gill, Asad Umar and RUDA Chairman Imran Amin among others. .

Imran Khan said, “We would spare no effort to ensure the timely completion of development projects like RUDA and CBD, as these public benefit projects cannot be left in the middle. The Punjab government had received directives from him in this regard, he argued.

He said there is no parallel example available in current history of how the current imported government has wreaked havoc on the country’s economy.

He added that the Punjab government under his leadership was going to launch a number of new public welfare projects for the welfare of the people of the province.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister of Punjab said that to ensure transparency of public welfare projects and programs, the government of Punjab would develop a comprehensive and foolproof monitoring system, adding that I would monitor myself. regularly the progress of these projects.

It is indeed in the general interest of the population that such projects come to an end as soon as possible, he said. The chief minister said that to address the unemployment problem and attract foreign investment to the province, it is necessary for development work on social welfare projects and programs to be completed on time.

On this occasion, former Prime Minister Imran asked the head of RUDA and CBD, Imran Amin, to speed up the pace of work on the projects.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bolnews.com/pakistan/2022/07/ruda-cbd-game-changer-projects-which-must-be-completed-on-time-imran-khan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

