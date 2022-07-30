Murder of Indian peacekeepers in Congo: ensuring swift justice, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tells UN chief Antonio Guterres | India News

NEW DELHI: On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and asked him to ensure a prompt investigation to bring to justice those responsible for the attack and murder of two Indians in the congo. The Prime Minister’s Office said Prime Minister Modi, UN Secretary General, was talking on the phone and discussing the attack on the UN peacekeeping mission in Congo in which 2 Indians were killed. been killed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation with United Nations Secretary General (UNSG), Antnio Guterres

The prime minister urged UN security general Antonio Guterres to ensure a swift investigation to bring the perpetrators of the Congo attack to justice, he added.

The two leaders discussed the recent attack on the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO), where 2 Indian peacekeepers were killed.

India had also called for a meeting of the UN Security Council after an attack on the UN mission in Congo killed Indian and Moroccan peacekeepers and also ensured that a firm statement be issued by the 15-nation body calling for accountability for the killing. blue helmets.

Two Border Security Force chief constables Shishupal Singh and Sanwala Ram Vishnoi, along with a Moroccan peacekeeper were killed and others injured when the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) in North Kivu was attacked on July 26.

Hours after the attack, India, currently a non-permanent member of the Security Council, convened a Council meeting under “Other Business” to discuss the situation.

A day later, the UN Security Council issued a press release strongly condemning the attacks and calling on Congolese authorities to promptly investigate the attacks and bring the perpetrators to justice.

In the press release filed by India and France, the powerful Council of 15 nations expressed its deepest condolences to the families of the victims as well as to India and Morocco. They also expressed their condolences to the United Nations and the civilians who lost their lives and wished a speedy recovery to the peacekeepers and injured civilians.

“The members of the Security Council strongly condemned the recent attacks against the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) in North Kivu, which resulted in the deaths of three Indian peacekeepers and Moroccans, as well as injuries to blue helmets,” said the press release published on Wednesday.

India, which is one of the largest troop-contributing countries to United Nations peacekeeping missions, has played a very active role in bringing Council members together and ensuring that a strong statement condemning the attack on peacekeepers, sources said.

Sources said all Council members were united in condemning the attack on peacekeepers and called for the perpetrators to be brought to justice quickly.

In the press release, the members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms all attacks and provocations against MONUSCO and underlined that deliberate attacks targeting blue helmets can constitute “war crimes” under the international law.

They called on the Congolese authorities to promptly investigate these attacks and bring the perpetrators to justice, and to keep the troop- and police-contributing countries concerned informed of the progress made in accordance with the relevant Security Council resolutions. They asked the Secretary-General for an update pursuant to paragraph 4(a) of Security Council resolution 2589 (2021) on the measures taken to promote accountability for such acts.

UN Security Council Resolution 2589 was adopted last August under India’s presidency of the Council and called on member states hosting or having hosted UN peacekeeping operations to promote accountability for the killings and all acts of violence against United Nations personnel serving in peacekeeping operations. It also recognizes the need to strengthen support to help these countries fight against impunity.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also strongly condemned the deadly July 26 attack and expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the fallen peacekeepers and to the government and peoples of India and from Morocco.