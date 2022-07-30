Here is President Joko Widodo’s message to volunteers for the 2024 presidential election: “Ojo Kesusu”





Jakarta – Arus Bawah Jokowi (ABJ) Chairman Michael Umbas says President Joko Widodo has stressed the importance of not rushing to determine support for the 2024 presidential and vice-presidential elections (Pilpres). He advised the volunteers to “ojo kesusu” (don’t be in a hurry, editor’s note). He again insisted that volunteers should not be directly involved in practical politics first regarding presidential candidates (candidates for the presidency), Umbas said in a statement received in Jakarta on Saturday (30/7/2022 ). Umbas said President Joko Widodo had asked volunteers to be more willing to work to help the government. The president hopes the volunteers will stay strong and help the government. “Essentially, the president remains focused on maintaining and observing all global conditions that have the potential to impact Indonesia,” Umbas said. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) met with volunteer elements at the Presidential Palace, Bogor, West Java (West Java). Umbas said the meeting went in a relaxed manner. This meeting with several volunteer leaders has been planned for a long time, but has only recently been carried out, Umbas said. Besides not rushing, Umbas said the president also explained global economic conditions, including the post-war crisis in Russia and Ukraine.

According to him, although the Indonesian economy is quite good and even one of the best in the world, the president reminded that the threat of a recession must be a concern. Umbas said President Jokowi also spoke of a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin Palace on Thursday (6/30/2022). According to Umbas, the president was quite surprised by the size of the table during the meeting with Putin. The President recounted the experience of his meeting with Vladimir Putin. Pak Jokowi was surprised by the small table that was prepared because it made the distance with Putin so close, he said This, he continued, described Indonesia as being respected. Even when he spoke with Putin, he said, President Jokowi viewed Indonesia as respected. In international diplomacy, Pak Jokowi’s meeting with Putin made Indonesia quite understandable. Thus, Pak Jokowi’s meeting with Putin and previously Zelensky (President of Ukraine) wanted to ensure that the war would stop. We are optimistic that this will be heard. Although progress is gradual, he said. (ant/ito)

