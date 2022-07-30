The final two candidates and their chances of becoming Conservative leader

Rishi Sunak attacked Liz Truss’ plans for sweeping tax cuts on July 29 as he faced a grilling from Andrew Neil live on Channel 4.

The Tory leadership hope was grilled on his wife’s economy, immigration and tax status for nearly half an hour by the veteran political reporter, with whom Ms Truss has so far refused to s ‘Sit.

Mr Sunak used the interview to take another look at Ms Truss’ approach to taxation, an issue that has dominated the bitter race for No 10.

Meanwhile, Ms Truss won the backing of former Tory leadership rival Tom Tugendhat, who wrote in The Times that her plans for sweeping tax cuts were ‘based on real Tory principles’.

The pair previously clashed on July 28 as they battle to replace Boris Johnson as Conservative Party leader and Prime Minister.

The rivals clashed in an election campaign in Leeds, broadcast live on LBC radio. Mr Sunak and Ms Truss were grilled on a range of topics from Brexit and immigration to Love Island, and even both admitted their favorite Prime Minister was Margaret Thatcher.

During the event, Mr Sunak was accused of ‘stabbing Boris in the back’ for stepping down as Prime Minister, while Ms Truss was forced to admit it was a ‘mistake to support Owen Paterson.

Rishi Sunak has the edge over Liz Truss with swing voters, but both are unpopular with the public at large, according to a new YouGov poll. Ms Truss is the favorite to win the Tory leadership race and become the next prime minister due to her popularity with grassroots activists.

However, Mr Sunak leads her among 2019 Conservative voters who are unsure how they will vote in the next election, as well as those who currently intend to vote Labour.

The July 28 event came after the pair exchanged blows during another heated televised debate on July 26, arguing over whether it was ‘morally wrong’ to raise taxes or increase borrowing . However, the debate was cut short when the presenter, Talk TV political editor Kate McCann, passed out on stage.

Penny Mordaunt, Kemi Badenoch, Tom Tugendhat, Suella Braverman, Jeremy Hunt and Nadhim Zahawi were all eliminated in the first round of MP voting and now rank and file members will choose their winner.

Here we evaluate the chances of the last two candidates. The latest odds are from SkyBet.

We will keep this article updated.

Rishi Sunak

Last odds: 6/1

The man who helped bring down Boris Johnson by stepping down as chancellor could still succeed him despite controversy earlier this year over his multi-millionaire wife’s non-dom tax status and his own curious decision to keep a green card American for much of his time at the Treasury.

His biggest hurdle may be convincing the Tories that his reluctance to cut taxes makes him fit to lead the country, but the 42-year-old has the experience and skills to step straight into the top job.

On July 26, the former Chancellor was accused of flip-flopping on tax cuts despite pledging to remove VAT from energy bills for a year if he becomes Prime Minister. In an apparent descent, he pledged to introduce the “temporary and targeted measure” to save £160 on the average household bill as energy prices soar this winter.

He also revealed plans to reduce the country’s dependence on French ports to address supply chain issues that are driving up prices and to tighten benefits rules so that more people leave welfare and go to work.