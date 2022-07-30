Joe Biden and Xi Jinping agree to hold face-to-face summit as tension mounts over Taiwan

Photo: AP

US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping agreed to schedule their first in-person summit during a sometimes tense phone call on Thursday where Xi warned the United States not to “play with fire” in Taiwan.

Although it’s their fifth phone or video call since Biden took office a year and a half ago, the summit would be their first in-person meeting as leaders. No details were given on when or where.

Biden and Xi “discussed the desirability of meeting face to face and agreed that their teams would follow through to find a mutually agreeable time to do so,” a US official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Both sides described the call, which lasted two hours and 17 minutes, as a robust exchange on the many disputes between the world’s two biggest economic powers.

China’s state-run Xinhua news agency said Xi had spoken harshly about US policy toward Taiwan, a democratic island with close ties to the United States but which China considers part of its territory.

“Those who play with fire will eventually get burned,” Xi told Biden, repeating language he used during their conversation last November. “I hope the US side will fully understand this.”

Tensions around Taiwan continue to escalate amid fears that Xi may eventually order an invasion to impose Beijing’s dominance.

In the latest flashpoint, Chinese officials are furious at unconfirmed plans by Biden ally and Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi to visit the island.

Although US officials travel frequently to Taiwan, separated by a narrow strip of water from the Chinese mainland, Beijing sees a trip to Pelosi as a major provocation. She is second in line to the US presidency and, given her position, can travel with military transport.

Washington “will bear the consequences” if the trip continues, China warned on Wednesday.

During the call, Xi reportedly told Biden that “the position of the Chinese government and people on the Taiwan issue is consistent.”

“It is the firm will of more than 1.4 billion Chinese people to firmly safeguard China’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he said.

In response, Biden reassured Xi that the US policy, known as “strategic ambiguity”, was unchanged – essentially favoring the status quo in Taiwan, with Washington recognizing Chinese sovereignty but opposing any enforcement, allowing the Taiwanese to retain their separate rule.

“On Taiwan, President Biden emphasized that United States policy has not changed and that the United States strongly opposes unilateral efforts to alter the status quo or undermine peace and stability through the Taiwan Strait,” the White House said in a statement.

No change in prices

Biden has prided himself on a close relationship with Xi for years, but growing mistrust between the two countries is becoming difficult to hide.

US officials said Biden addressed a range of sensitive issues, including China’s “genocidal and forced labor practices” and its increasingly aggressive military stance across Asia.

The White House described Biden’s outreach as part of “efforts to maintain and deepen the lines of communication” and to “responsibly manage our differences and work together where our interests align.”

According to the White House, Biden’s main hope is to establish “guardrails” for the two superpowers.

This is to ensure that, although they strongly disagree on democracy and are increasingly rivals on the geopolitical stage, they can avoid open conflict.

Where to place the guardrails, however, is difficult amid so many unresolved disputes, including a simmering trade war started under President Donald Trump.

A big issue still completely unresolved is the trade war started under Donald Trump, with 25% import duties on billions of dollars worth of Chinese goods.

Despite speculation that Biden may soon ease some of those tariffs in an attempt to curb runaway inflation in the US economy, there was no movement on the issue during his talks with Xi.

“On the issue of tariffs, President Biden explained to President Xi… key concerns about China’s unfair practices that hurt American workers and American families, but he did not discuss potential measures. he might take,” the US official told reporters.

“It would be wrong to believe that somehow a decision on next steps was somehow awaiting this conversation.”